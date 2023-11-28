Suspect in Rivers DPO Murder Denies Involvement

Gift Okpara, the prime suspect in the murder of Divisional Police Officer Bako Angbashin of Ahoada East Local Government Area in Rivers, has spoken out from hiding. Known as General 2-Baba, the notorious cultist aired a voice note on a popular radio station (92.3 Nigeria Info, Port Harcourt) denying any involvement in the crime. He claimed to have spoken with the late DPO hours before his death and explained his gang’s return to crime after being granted amnesty by a previous administration.
Okpara stated, “I want to tell the Rivers State Government that I am not involved in anything concerning the death of DPO. I didn’t want to say anything all this while. But I decided to speak out because of the way people were talking about it.” He expressed shock over the incident and denied being at the scene. He returned to crime, he said, after his group surrendered their weapons and a rival gang continued to target his members, including killing his younger brother.
The suspect, now claiming to be a freedom fighter for the youths of Ekpeye, also denied involvement in kidnapping, illegal bunkering, and other criminal activities, asserting his involvement in the dredging business. General 2-Baba was declared wanted by the police following the murder of SP Angbashin on September 8, 2023, in the Odiemude community. Despite police raids and arrests, the prime suspect remains elusive.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, the denial of involvement in the murder of DPO Bako Angbashin by the prime suspect, Gift Okpara, brings to light the complexities of crime and justice in Nigeria. Okpara’s claim of innocence and his narrative of being forced back into crime due to government inaction and rival gang aggression raise questions about the effectiveness of amnesty programs and the challenges in breaking the cycle of violence.
The situation underscores the need for a more holistic approach to amnesty and rehabilitation programs. Simply disarming criminals without addressing the root causes of their behaviour or providing sustainable alternatives can lead to a resurgence of violence. This case also highlights the importance of effective law enforcement and intelligence gathering in apprehending suspects and ensuring justice.
