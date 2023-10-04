Teenage Robbery Gang Busted by Delta State Police

Delta State Police Command has apprehended three teenage individuals, suspected of engaging in armed robbery, following a raid at their base, a ‘Shawarma’ joint, located at Enerhen Junction in Warri.
Two male members of the gang, Idigbe Osreis, 19, and Idigbe Perfect, 16, were apprehended at their hideouts. A police undercover operative, present in the vicinity, spotted one of the suspected teenage robbers, Gift Peace, and subsequently trailed him to the Suya spot, where he was captured.
On September 29, 2023, the Divisional Police Officer ‘B’ Division, Warri, SP Bolarinwa Alabi, received a distress call regarding an armed robbery operation at Giwamu Junction in Warri.
Acting on the directive of the state commissioner of police, CP Wale Abass, the DPO, alongside his team, embarked on an intelligence-led operation, resulting in the arrest of a 14-year-old suspect at the aforementioned Suya spot.
During interrogation, the teenager confessed to being part of an armed robbery gang that has been terrorising Warri and its environs since he was seven years old.
The Police Public Relations Officer for Delta State Command, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed in a statement that the gang members opened fire from their unregistered operational tricycle upon sighting the operatives.
The police responded, and one suspect, identified as the gang leader, sustained serious gunshot injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead, while his accomplices managed to escape. Recovered exhibits from the suspects included their operational tricycle, one locally made cut-to-size single-barrel gun, and three live cartridges.
Editorial
The arrest of three teenage individuals suspected of armed robbery in Delta State brings to light the alarming issue of youth involvement in criminal activities and the broader societal implications.
The fact that teenagers are engaged in such perilous activities raises critical questions about societal values, parental guidance, and the effectiveness of youth engagement and empowerment programmes. It is a stark reminder that the involvement of youth in crime is not merely a legal issue but a social one, requiring a comprehensive and multi-faceted approach.
We believe that it is imperative to delve deeper into the root causes that drive young individuals towards criminal activities. There is a pressing need to enhance youth engagement, provide viable opportunities for education and employment, and establish mechanisms that deter them from treading the path of crime.
The government, non-governmental organisations, and society at large must collaborate to formulate and implement strategies that will not only rehabilitate and reintegrate these young individuals but also prevent others from becoming entwined in criminal activities.
Did You Know?
- Delta State, located in the South-South geopolitical zone of Nigeria, is rich in oil and agricultural production and is one of the 36 states of Nigeria.
- The Nigerian Police Force, established in 1930, has been instrumental in maintaining law and order in the country and is tasked with the prevention and detection of crime.
- Youth involvement in crime has been a persistent issue in Nigeria, with factors such as unemployment, poverty, and lack of access to education often cited as driving forces.
- Community policing, a strategy where the community works actively with the local police to identify and solve issues of crime and disorder, is being adopted in various regions of Nigeria to combat crime effectively.
- Nigeria, with a population of over 200 million people, has a youth population (ages 15-34) that constitutes over a third of its total population, making youth engagement and empowerment crucial for national development.