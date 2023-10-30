Three Abducted Benue Children Rescued from Rivers-Based Doctor

The Benue State Police Command has successfully rescued three children who had gone missing, from the custody of a medical doctor in Rivers State.
Two of the children, Philomena Kpaakpa, aged six, and Benedict Kpaakpa, under two years old, were reported missing by their parents in Makurdi on September 24, 2023. Catherine Anene, the state Police Public Relations Officer, disclosed that these children, along with another child named Godsgift Julius, were found with the doctor.
The discovery came after the Rivers State Police Command conducted an operation in the Rumuokoro area and found the children with the medical practitioner. Detectives from Benue were dispatched to Rivers for identification and further actions.
While Philomena and Benedict have been reunited with their family, efforts are ongoing to identify the family of Godsgift Julius. The doctor is currently under investigation in Rivers State, and the police are also searching for any potential accomplices in Benue.
Editorial:
The successful rescue of the three abducted children from Rivers State is a testament to the effectiveness of inter-state police collaboration. Child abduction and trafficking remain pressing issues in Nigeria, and such incidents highlight the importance of vigilance and swift action.
While the rescue is commendable, it raises alarming questions about the involvement of professionals, like the medical doctor, in such heinous crimes. It’s crucial for communities to remain alert and for parents to ensure the safety of their children. Moreover, there’s a need for stringent background checks and monitoring mechanisms, especially for individuals in positions of trust.
The incident also underscores the importance of community involvement in reporting suspicious activities. As efforts continue to curb child trafficking and abduction, it’s imperative for the public and law enforcement agencies to work hand in hand.
Did You Know?
- Benue State, located in Nigeria’s middle belt, is often referred to as the “Food Basket of the Nation” due to its rich agricultural produce.
- Rivers State, located in the Niger Delta region, is one of Nigeria’s major oil-producing states.
- Child trafficking is a global issue, with millions of children being trafficked each year for various purposes, including forced labour and sexual exploitation.
- The Rumuokoro area in Rivers State is a bustling hub, known for its market and as a major junction connecting various parts of the state.
- Collaboration between different state police commands can significantly enhance the effectiveness of operations, especially in cases that span multiple jurisdictions.