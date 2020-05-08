Tragic End for Former Speaker’s Orderly Discovered Lifeless in Imo State

An aide to Chiji Collins, erstwhile speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, has been found tragically deceased. The victim, known simply as Charles, was discovered lifeless in a bush within the Oguta Local Government Area of the state only a few days ago.
Charles, a police inspector, was abducted several weeks prior in the Ohaji/Egbema region of the state, together with a driver.
Their journey in a Hilux and a Sports Utility Vehicle was abruptly halted when they were ambushed and taken into the wilderness.
While the driver’s demise was confirmed earlier, the pursuit to determine Charles’ fate continued. The grim discovery of Charles’ lifeless body, already in a state of decomposition, was made a few days ago.
The news has deeply saddened his fellow officers at the command, who acknowledged Charles as a native of the Mbaise area of the state.
One colleague, preferring to stay anonymous, remarked, “Charles’ body was discovered in a bush in the Oguta area.
His body had already decomposed.
His death is miserable and brutal – he was struck in the neck.
This is utterly disgusting.
Henry Okoye, the police spokesperson in the state, confirmed the tragic incident.
He added that Muhammed Berde, the state Commissioner of Police, has deployed a team of investigators to track the perpetrators.
He assured the command would spare no effort to apprehend and bring the culprits to justice.
Editorial
A Brutal Reality Exposes Imo’s Security Challenges
The horrifying discovery of Charles, an inspector of police and orderly to the former Imo State House of Assembly speaker, Chiji Collins, underscores an urgent and distressing reality.
Imo State’s security situation is teetering on the edge, calling for immediate and substantial intervention.
The harrowing experience Charles and his driver endured before meeting their untimely demise raises distressing questions about the safety and security of citizens.
Kidnapped in broad daylight, their attackers felt empowered enough to disrupt a journey and enact such brutal acts.
One might argue that the relentless determination of these criminals could be an isolated incident.
Yet, it casts a shadow on the general security apparatus. It amplifies the need for urgent and meaningful action to tackle these deeply-rooted problems.
The response of the state police command is commendable, deploying a team of investigators to apprehend the perpetrators.
It gives a glimmer of hope that justice may be served. However, the pressing concern is not merely bringing these culprits to justice but understanding and addressing the factors contributing to such audacious criminal activities.
It is crucial, at this juncture, for stakeholders to engage in substantive dialogue.
The goal should be to bring the immediate perpetrators to justice and develop comprehensive and proactive measures.
These actions should aim to bolster security, discourage potential offenders, and safeguard the lives of the state’s residents.
It is time to respond and not merely react.
Let’s turn this tragic incident into a catalyst for constructive change, ensuring a secure and peaceful Imo State.
Did You Know?
- Oguta Local Government Area, where Charles was found, is one of the 27 local government areas in Imo State.
- Imo State is named after the Imo River after a very popular Nigerian god, Imo Mmiri.
- Chiji Collins, the former Imo State House of Assembly speaker to whom Charles served as an orderly, was impeached in 2020.
