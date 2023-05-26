Trainee Student at AE-FUTHA in Ebonyi Shot Dead by Gunmen

- Kelvin Onuchie, a trainee student attached to the Dental Therapy Department of Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital in Abakaliki, was shot dead by suspected armed robbers.
News Story
A shocking incident unfolded in Abakaliki, as gunmen believed to be armed robbers killed a trainee student attached to the Dental Therapy Department of Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital. The deceased, Dental Therapist Kelvin Onuchie, was shot dead outside his residence on Wednesday night.
Onuchie was reportedly making calls in front of his residence’s entrance gate on Mberi Street, Abakaliki when he was fatally shot by the assailants, who then fled the scene.
A source recounted that, “He came back from midweek service and was making a call outside his gate at Corpers’ lodge where he stays and was shot by unknown gunmen.”
It is suspected that the attackers had just completed an operation or robbery in the vicinity and perceived Onuchie’s presence as a potential threat, leading to the tragic event.
Originally from Agbor in Delta State, Onuchie’s death has sent shockwaves through the community.
When reached for comment, the Ebonyi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, stated she had not yet received any official report concerning the incident.
Editorial
The death of Kelvin Onuchie, a trainee student attached to the Dental Therapy Department of Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, is a sad reminder of the escalating insecurity issues plaguing the country. This incident highlights the urgent need for increased security measures, especially in residential areas, to ensure the safety of residents.
As a society, we must remember that everyone has a role in improving security. As such, we urge community members to be more vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity to the authorities.
Did You Know?
- Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital is a medical institution in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, Nigeria.
- It was established 1932 as a maternity centre before evolving into a teaching hospital.