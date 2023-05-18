Troops Demolish 38 Illegal Refineries, Arrest 29 Suspected Oil Thieves

The Defence Headquarters has announced that the troops of Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) demolished 38 illegal refining sites and detained 29 alleged oil thieves within the last two weeks.
Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, Director of Defence Media Operation, made this known at a bi-weekly news conference on Thursday of Abuja’s armed forces’ activities.
Danmadami explained that the troops undertook patrols, raids, and anti-illegal oil refining operations across Bayelsa, Delta, and Rivers States. These actions were targeted at curbing oil theft and other criminal activities.
During Operation Octopus Grip and other missions, the troops discovered and destroyed illegal refining sites with 24 wooden boats, 169 storage tanks, 152 ovens, and 19 dugout pits. The troops also seized 551,500 litres of crude oil, 394,500 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 16 vehicles, four motorcycles, one tricycle, and other items.
They arrested 29 individuals suspected of economic sabotage.
The seized items and suspects have been transferred to the appropriate authorities for further action. Danmadami added that these operations denied the oil thieves N448.3 million ($1.08 million).
In the South East, the troops of Operation UDO KA continued their offensive against the Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network and other criminal activities.
The operations led to the death of two terrorists, the arrest of seven suspected terrorists, and the rescue of four kidnap victims.
Editorial: Operation Delta Safe: A Necessary Intervention Against Oil Thieves
The recent announcement by the Defence Headquarters regarding the destruction of 38 illegal refining sites and the arrest of 29 alleged oil thieves highlights a significant accomplishment in Nigeria’s fight against oil theft.
These operations, conducted by the troops of Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), represent a substantial stride in our efforts to combat the economic sabotage wrought by these illegal activities, which rob our nation of valuable resources and harm the environment.
The fight against illegal oil bunkering and refining is not just about the economic value of the stolen crude; it’s about the broader implications on national security, the environment, and our societal values.
Each success in this fight brings us closer to a more secure, sustainable, and prosperous Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer, but the country loses an estimated 150,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) to thieves and vandals.
- Due to its vast oil deposits, the Niger Delta region is often the hotspot for illegal oil refining activities.
