Two More Doctors Detained in Plateau for Suspected Organ Harvesting

The Plateau State Police Command has apprehended two more medical doctors. They are linked to the alleged illegal harvesting of human organs by Noah Kekere, a suspected fake doctor.
DSP Alabo Alfred, the Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the arrests. The suspects, along with Kekere, are currently under investigation.
Kekere was initially arrested for allegedly removing a woman’s kidney during surgery. The Nigerian Medical Association’s Plateau Chapter has distanced itself from him, stating he is not a certified doctor.
The police are planning to form a high-powered committee of medical experts. This committee will investigate the woman’s claims that Kekere removed one of her vital organs.
Investigations have revealed that Kekere is not a trained medical doctor. He was arrested after a businessman accused him of removing his wife’s kidney in 2018.
The woman had been suffering from chronic stomach pain for five years. She was taken to Kekere’s clinic, where he diagnosed her with ruptured appendicitis and performed surgery.
Editorial
The arrest of two more doctors in Plateau State for alleged organ harvesting is disturbing. It raises serious questions about the integrity of medical practices in the region.
While the police’s swift action is commendable, it also highlights the need for stringent regulations and oversight in the medical field. How can the public trust medical professionals if such horrifying allegations continue to surface?
The role of the Nigerian Medical Association in ensuring ethical conduct among its members is crucial. The association must take proactive steps to prevent such incidents from tarnishing the reputation of the medical community.
Did You Know?
- Organ trafficking is a global issue, with the World Health Organization estimating that 10,000 black market operations involving purchased human organs occur annually.
- The Nigerian Medical Association is the largest medical association in West Africa.
- Plateau State is known for its diverse ethnic groups and has been a hotspot for various forms of criminal activity, including organ trafficking.