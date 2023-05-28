UNICAL Final Year Student Fatally Stabbed by Suspected Car Snatchers

On Friday night, a grim incident unfolded in Calabar, the capital of Cross River state, as Francis Atabi, a final year student of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) and a Bolt driver, was brutally stabbed to death near the High Court on Mary-Slessor road.
The assailants are suspected of being a part of a car-snatching syndicate.
Atabi, an Education and Political Science undergraduate and a native of Afrike in Bekwarra LGA, reportedly picked up the suspected car snatchers for a ride around 8:30 pm when the deadly incident occurred.
Credible sources revealed that the assailants tried to commandeer Atabi’s Toyota Corolla while en route to their supposed destination. When Atabi resisted, the attackers responded by repeatedly stabbing him in the chest and heart region, leading to his death.
The 25-year-old was stabbed multiple times, and the culprits attempted to strangle him with a twine rope. Amid the chaos, the deceased driver ran over a security guard returning from work when he lost control of his vehicle while trying to escape his attackers.
Police Public Relations Officer, SP Irene Ugbo, confirmed the tragic event, stating that investigations were underway and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the assailants.
Ugbo emphasized that the police force would ensure the perpetrators face the total weight of the law.
She further urged Cross River residents and Bolt drivers to be more vigilant, given that criminals devise different strategies to execute their illegal activities.
Several Bolt drivers, who spoke anonymously, confirmed that the syndicate had been employing varied tactics to dispossess drivers of their cars, often using women to book rides to lull drivers into a false sense of security.
Atabi’s case is just one of many similar incidents occurring in Calabar, with the culprits commonly selecting remote locations as their destination or pickup points and opting not to use active phone lines for registration to avoid leaving traceable data.
Editorial A Call for Security: Tragic Murder of UNICAL Student Highlights Growing Insecurity
The shocking murder of Francis Atabi, a University of Calabar student and Bolt driver, underscores a growing problem of insecurity and the urgent need for more effective crime prevention measures.
Atabi’s tragic death at the hands of suspected car snatchers lays bare the brutal reality many drivers, especially those working for ride-sharing platforms in Nigeria, face.
These incidents bring terror closer to home for drivers who put their lives at risk daily to earn a living. Using unsuspecting tactics, such as booking rides through women or choosing isolated pickup locations, only heightens drivers’ vulnerability.
As a society, we must come together to demand more vigorous law enforcement and improved security measures. From effective patrolling and surveillance to the use of advanced tracking and forensic technologies, law enforcement agencies must step up to ensure the safety of all citizens.
This incident also serves as a grim reminder for ride-hailing services like Bolt to take stringent measures to ensure the security of their drivers.
Bolstering their existing safety measures and driver verification processes will be critical in preventing such tragedies in the future.
For drivers, heightened vigilance and awareness are crucial. Drivers must remain cautious about the details of their rides, including the pickup locations and the behaviour of the passengers.
In the memory of Atabi and others who have lost their lives in similar circumstances, we must stand united in our fight against crime and work towards ensuring a safer environment for all.
Did you know?
- Francis Atabi, a final-year student at the University of Calabar, was brutally murdered by suspected car snatchers while working as a Bolt driver.
- The perpetrators used various tactics to carry out their heinous acts, including attempting to strangle Atabi with a twine rope.
- The Police have vowed to ensure the culprits are brought to justice and have called for increased vigilance amongst residents and drivers.
For the latest Nigerian news, visit Yohaig NG, your trusted source for timely, accurate, and balanced reporting.
Feel free to leave your comments and join the conversation.