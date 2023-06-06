University of Ibadan Professor Tragically Murdered, Vehicle Stolen

A dreadful incident unfolded at the University of Ibadan as Opeyemi Isaac Ajewole, a distinguished professor, was fatally attacked. The gruesome occurrence transpired on Monday evening when the scholar returned to his residence in the Moniya district of Ibadan.
Regrettably, Ajewole’s lifeless body was placed in the University of Ibadan Anatomy’s care. The attackers didn’t stop at taking his life; they also made off with his vehicle, a chilling reminder of the brutal encounter.
The news reached Vanguard on Tuesday through an insider at the university, who confirmed that Ajewole’s vehicle had been stolen after his life was extinguished.
A comrade of the late professor, Olukayode Ogunsanwo, confirmed the sad news, uttering,
“Yes. It is true. It is true.” He added, “But we are not sure if it is armed robbers or hired assassins.”
Before his untimely demise, Ajewole served as a lecturer in the university’s Department of Forest Resources Management.
Joke Akinpelu, the Principal Assistant Registrar for Public Communications at the university, acknowledged the incident, stating,
“He was killed yesterday. The incident happened yesterday.”
Akinpelu refrained from providing additional details about the incident.
Editorial
The Frightening Reality of Academic Insecurity
The murder of the University of Ibadan’s professor Opeyemi Isaac Ajewole presents a disturbing image of the escalating insecurity that threatens academic institutions. It’s a chilling narrative that unveils a tragic paradox – learning institutions and enlightenment becoming targets of violence and crime.
There’s no denying the startling courage of these attackers, striking a respected member of academia right in his vicinity and making away with his car. Notably, the motive behind this dreadful incident remains uncertain. Were these heartless criminals after material gain, or was this a deliberate act of violence? The uncertainty is even more unsettling, offering multiple possibilities.
The incident raises the question of the safety of our academic professionals. It’s a wake-up call, a poignant reminder that these institutions and their inhabitants require better security arrangements.
A Necessary Shift in Security Measures
Addressing this challenge requires a holistic approach. Universities must strengthen their security apparatus, introducing advanced surveillance technologies and tighter access controls. Adequate lighting in university precincts, mainly residential areas, can deter potential attackers.
Furthermore, the police and security agencies must step up. More visible policing around academic institutions could be a powerful deterrent against such tragic incidents. It’s high time that these institutions are given the protection they deserve. We urge the government to take note of this incident and respond proactively.
Did You Know?
- Globally, universities are often viewed as ‘soft targets’ for criminals due to perceived lax security measures.
- The term ‘town-gown’ relations describes the often complex interactions and potential conflicts between universities and their surrounding communities, including issues related to security.
- In the UK, universities spend an estimated £2 billion per year on security and safety measures.
