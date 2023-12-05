Urgent Search for 13-Year-Old Girl Abducted in Lagos

The family of Miracle Adereti, a 13-year-old schoolgirl, is in a state of distress following her abduction by an unidentified gang in the Ikotun area of Lagos State. Miracle was reportedly kidnapped while returning from school on Friday, December 1.
According to reports, the kidnappers had been monitoring her movements, trailing her to school in the morning and waiting until the end of the school day. The gang positioned a short distance from the school, seized Miracle as she and her sister walked home.
Miracle’s father, Segun Adereti, recounted the day’s events, explaining that he had dropped his children at the bus stop for the school bus in the morning before heading to work. He later received a distressing call informing him of his daughter’s abduction.
Segun Adereti, an air traffic communicator with the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, working at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, expressed his shock and dismay at the incident. He revealed that the kidnappers had contacted him, issuing threats and demanding a ransom, falsely believing him to be a wealthy politician.
The family, deeply troubled by the situation, has reported the incident to the police and appealed for their assistance in tracking down the kidnappers and ensuring their safety. Despite threats from the kidnappers to avoid involving the police, the family sees no other option but to seek help from law enforcement.
The father’s appeal to the police also includes a request for protection for his residence in light of the ongoing threats. “The situation has traumatized my family,” he said, calling for immediate action to bring the criminals to justice and ensure the safety of his family.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we are deeply concerned about the alarming incident of the kidnapping of 13-year-old Miracle Adereti in Lagos. This case is not just a singular tragedy; it reflects a growing trend of insecurity and the vulnerability of our children in society.
The fact that a young girl can be abducted in broad daylight while returning from school is a stark reminder of the challenges we face in ensuring the safety of our youth. It raises serious questions about the security measures in our communities and the effectiveness of our response to such threats.
While we commend the family for their bravery in reporting the incident to the police, despite threats from the kidnappers, law enforcement agencies must act swiftly and decisively. The safety and well-being of Miracle must be the top priority, and every effort should be made to secure her release and bring the perpetrators to justice.
This incident also highlights the need for community vigilance and cooperation with law enforcement. We must work together to create a safe environment for our children to go to school and return home without fear.
We urge the government and security agencies to take this incident as a call to action to strengthen security measures in our schools and communities. It is also crucial to address the broader issues of crime and poverty that often underlie such criminal acts.
As we stand in solidarity with Miracle’s family, we call for a united front against child abduction and a commitment to making our communities safer for all.
Did You Know?
- Lagos State, known as the “Centre of Excellence,” is the most populous city in Nigeria and one of the fastest-growing cities in the world.
- Child abduction for ransom has become an increasingly concerning issue in Nigeria, with Lagos State experiencing several such incidents in recent years.
- The Ikotun area of Lagos, where Miracle was abducted, is known for its bustling markets and residential communities, highlighting the need for enhanced security measures in such densely populated areas.
- Nigeria has various child protection laws, including the Child Rights Act of 2003, which aims to protect children from violence, exploitation, and abuse.
- Community policing and neighbourhood watch programs have been identified as effective strategies in combating child abduction and improving overall community safety in urban areas like Lagos.