Widow Questions Police Action in Teacher’s Murder by Ex-Student

In a heart-wrenching interview, Mrs. Mercy Bassey, the widow of Bassey Sarduana, a school teacher at Government Day Secondary School, Model, Jalingo, who was tragically stabbed to death by a former pupil, shared her ordeal and the aftermath of the incident. Mrs Bassey, also a teacher, recounted the shock and grief she has been enduring since the untimely death of her husband on November 11, 2023.
Mrs Bassey, who has three children with her late husband, expressed her disbelief and sorrow over the incident, stating that her husband was in good health and the news of his stabbing came as a complete shock. She described the harrowing experience of arriving at the Federal Medical Centre only to find a crowd and being barred from entering the ward where her husband was. It was there she learned of his demise.
The widow also shared insights into her husband’s unusual behaviour leading up to the incident, including his reluctance to go to work and a general sense of unease, which she initially attributed to financial stress.
Regarding the government’s response, Mrs Bassey acknowledged the support received, including visits and promises to investigate the case. However, she expressed disappointment and concern over the lack of police action. Since the day after the incident, when police officers visited and promised to investigate, there has been no further communication from the authorities nor any confirmation of the suspect’s arrest.
This lack of police response has left the family in a state of uncertainty and anguish, with Mrs Bassey questioning the effectiveness of the investigation and seeking justice for her late husband.
Editorial
The tragic death of Bassey Sarduana, a dedicated teacher, at the hands of a former pupil and the subsequent experiences of his widow, Mrs Mercy Bassey, bring to the forefront the critical issues of public safety and the effectiveness of our law enforcement agencies. This incident is not just a personal tragedy for the Bassey family but a reflection of broader societal challenges that demand our attention and action.
At Yohaig NG, we stand in solidarity with Mrs. Bassey and her family during this difficult time. We recognize the profound impact of losing a loved one in such a violent manner and the compounded grief and frustration that come with the apparent lack of progress in the investigation.
The role of the police in ensuring justice and maintaining public trust is paramount. The apparent inaction and lack of communication in the aftermath of such a heinous crime raise serious concerns about the efficiency and commitment of our law enforcement agencies in handling cases of violent crime. The police must act swiftly and transparently to investigate and bring the perpetrator to justice.
This incident highlights the need for increased security and preventive measures in our educational institutions. Teachers and students alike should feel safe in their learning environments, and it is the responsibility of both the government and the school authorities to ensure that such tragic incidents do not recur.
In echoing our opening sentiment, we call for a renewed commitment to public safety, justice, and protecting our educators and students. The memory of Bassey Sarduana and his family’s plight should spur us into action, ensuring a safer and more just society for all.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of the largest education systems in Africa, with over 10 million children attending primary school.
- The Nigerian Police Force, established in 1930, is Nigeria’s principal law enforcement agency, with a staff strength of about 371,800 officers.
- The Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo, where Mr Sarduana was taken, is one of the leading medical facilities in Taraba State, providing various healthcare services.
- The ‘teacher immunity’ concept protects educators from prosecution for actions taken during their official duties and does not extend to protection from physical harm.
- In Nigeria, the teaching profession is regarded with great respect, and teachers often play a significant role in their students’ social and moral development.