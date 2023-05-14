Woman Seizes Own Child for N3m Ransom from Ex-Husband in Kano

In a shocking incident, 25-year-old Rahama Sulaiman was apprehended by the Kano State Police Command for allegedly kidnapping her six-year-old daughter to extract a N3 million ransom from her ex-husband.
The police reported that Sulaiman left the child with a relative in Madobi Local Government Area, declaring she would be absent for four days.
The alarm was raised by the distraught father, Kabiru Shehu, who reported the abduction of his daughter to the police.
After a prompt investigation, the child was found safe in Madobi LGA. Sulaiman, previously divorced by Shehu, confessed to orchestrating the kidnapping.
Sulaiman defended her actions by stating that Shehu had failed to provide financial support for their children for over ten months, which led her to plot the kidnapping.
She explained,
“I called him and told him that our daughter was missing, and we went to the police together and reported the matter.
Inside the police station, I gave him the number of the guy that would receive the ransom.”
Sulaiman expressed remorse for her actions and revealed that she and her ex-husband had reconciled.
Shehu confirmed the reconciliation and stated that his wife had never committed such an act.
The Kano State Police Command, during its briefing, also showcased other apprehended criminals, including kidnappers and drug dealers.
Over 600 parcels of Indian hemp were recovered in their operations, and charges are expected to be filed following investigations.
Among those presented was Ashiru Mohammed, a 23-year-old resident of Rijiyar Lemo Quarters, Dala LGA, Kano, who was found with five parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp at Kofar Mata Quarters, Kano Municipal LGA.
An additional 605 parcels of the suspected substance were recovered in an intelligence-driven operation.
The police also displayed arrested suspected armed robbers and their seized ammunition.
They warned criminals to desist from unlawful activities, emphasizing the long arm of the law would catch up with them.
Editor’s Take: The Disturbing Rise of Domestic Crimes – A Call for Robust Social Services
The recent incident in Kano State, where a mother kidnapped her child to demand ransom from her ex-husband, marks a disturbing trend in domestic crimes.
Often rooted in financial strife and familial discord, these instances are a stark reminder of the social services gaps that need to be urgently addressed.
The suspect, Rahama Sulaiman, justified her actions by claiming her ex-husband’s neglect in providing financial support for their children.
Regardless of the circumstances, such actions are inexcusable and underscore a broader societal issue.
For instance, are there adequate child support enforcement mechanisms in place? What support systems exist for families undergoing separation or divorce?
The implications of this incident are profound.
It exposes children to trauma and strains the complex dynamics in broken families.
Government agencies and NGOs must step up efforts to offer counseling, legal aid, and financial assistance to distressed families.
Moreover, the rise of such crimes necessitates improved surveillance and intelligence gathering by law enforcement agencies.
The swiftness with which the Kano State Police Command responded, in this case, is commendable.
However, preventive measures are just as vital.
Now is the time for legislative bodies to review and strengthen child support and custody laws.
The judiciary must enforce these laws, and defaulters should face severe penalties.
Society at large must also play a role in promoting responsible parenthood and family values.
Lastly, the government and relevant bodies should enhance public awareness campaigns about the available social services.
The message should reach the most vulnerable, enabling them to seek help before resorting to desperate measures.
Did you know?
- According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Nigeria recorded a 77% increase in kidnapping cases between 2011 and 2015, emphasizing the growing need for more robust law enforcement strategies.
- The Nigerian Child Rights Act, enacted in 2003, stipulates that a parent’s primary responsibility includes providing necessary guidance, education, and training for the child to secure their survival and development.
- As per the World Bank, as of 2019, about 40% of Nigeria’s population falls below the poverty line, which could contribute to an increase in domestic crimes fueled by financial stress.
At Yohaig NG, we value our readers’ perspectives and invite you to share your thoughts on this issue.
Our platform offers the latest Naija news and a space for proactive discussions.
Please comment below if you have experiences or suggestions related to this issue or any other.
Your contribution may lead to meaningful change.