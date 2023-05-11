Urgent Call For Enhanced Cybersecurity Investments By The FG

The Federal Government is being urged by the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) to ramp up its investment in cybersecurity measures to shield Information Technology (IT) systems from potential threats.
NCS President, Prof. Adeshina Sodiya, voiced this plea during the inauguration of a Thursday three-day Cybersecurity Forum and workshop held in Abuja.
“There’s a significant lack of awareness among government officials about the extent of cybersecurity threats faced by our country. When these threats are highlighted by IT professionals, they are often misinterpreted as a ploy to extract funds,” Prof. Sodiya pointed out. “The reality, however, is we must allocate more resources towards bolstering cybersecurity.”
He emphasized that all businesses possess sensitive data and digital devices—from smartphones to servers—that require protection against unauthorized or accidental access, alteration, or destruction.
As firms embrace new technologies, their susceptibility to cyber-attacks escalates, necessitating safeguarding vulnerable online data.
Sodiya expressed concern over the rise in cybercrimes among the country’s youth, primarily due to unemployment.
“We have a wealth of untapped talent among our youth who could positively contribute to the nation if their skills were harnessed effectively. Cybersecurity should be recognized as a legitimate business, and all government levels should treat IT matters with utmost seriousness,” he added.
Highlighting the need for increased cybersecurity experts in Nigeria, he lamented the emigration of skilled professionals seeking better opportunities.
However, he commended the Ministry of Education and the NUC for introducing cybersecurity studies in universities, which will help develop local expertise.
Godwin Emefiele, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, represented by Mr. Ifeanyi Muonagor, the Head of the Cybersecurity Operations Centre, echoed the need for IT education, given the digital nature of today’s world.
“Our fight against cyber threats is far from over. As we adopt more digital innovations, it is crucial that we remain steadfast in enhancing our knowledge in IT and cybersecurity,” he stated.
Prof. Mohammed Abubakar, Managing Director of Galaxy Backbone Limited, represented by Nasir Shinkafi, Chief Information Security and Business Continuity Officer, underscored the necessity for increased cybersecurity awareness and stakeholder collaboration.
The event drew representatives from various Ministries, Departments, Agencies, banks, and the private sector.
Editor’s Take: The Dire Need for Cybersecurity Investment
The alarm bell has been sounded by Nigeria’s Computer Society (NCS) concerning the urgent need for the Federal Government to beef up investments in cybersecurity.
This call comes when businesses globally grapple with an ever-increasing onslaught of cyber threats, which pose severe risks to the corporate world and national security.
In an era where information is power, protecting our digital assets is paramount.
Yet, there is a concerning lack of awareness among government officials about the magnitude of these threats.
IT professionals have highlighted these vulnerabilities, only to be dismissed as opportunistic.
This dismissive attitude is not just dangerous but also costly.
It underscores the pressing need for a change in mindset, one that recognizes the vital importance of robust cybersecurity measures.
One of the main reasons for the surge in cybercrimes is the high unemployment rate among our youth.
Instead of using their talents productively, they’re resorting to cybercrime.
This situation can be reversed by creating opportunities in cybersecurity, effectively converting a problem into an opportunity.
However, turning this vision into reality requires a collective effort.
Increased collaboration among all stakeholders is critical, as is raising awareness about cybersecurity.
Introducing cybersecurity studies in universities is a promising development, but it’s just the tip of the iceberg.
We need more initiatives like these to equip our youth with the necessary skills and create a local workforce capable of tackling cyber threats.
There’s also a worrying trend of cybersecurity experts leaving the country for greener pastures.
This brain drain is another issue that the government needs to address.
Offering competitive salaries and career growth opportunities can help retain these professionals and reinforce our cyber defenses.
Did you know?
|• Cybercrime is projected to cost the world $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, up from $3 trillion in 2015, according to Cybersecurity Ventures.
• According to a study by the University of Maryland, a cyber attack occurs every 39 seconds.
• The average data breach cost in 2020 was $3.86 million, as reported by IBM Security.
The time to act is now.
The Federal Government must prioritize and significantly increase its investment in cybersecurity.
Let’s convert the threat of cybercrime into an opportunity for employment and growth.
