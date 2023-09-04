Cybercriminals Exploit Regulatory Gaps to Steal Data, Defraud Nigerians

Fresh concerns arise over the illegal mining of Nigerians’ data through Point of Sales (PoS) terminals. This threatens the agent banking system, aimed at deepening financial inclusion.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) aims to increase financial inclusion to 95% by 2024, but criminals are jeopardizing this goal. Sophisticated tools are used to target vulnerable PoS terminals, leading to financial losses and data theft.
The surge in PoS usage has been significant, with over 1.4 million agents in the country. However, illegal data mining poses a severe challenge.
Industry sources point to digital banks, especially two Asian-operated fintech firms, as the main culprits. These firms allegedly use software to siphon people’s data for various purposes, including product and service design.
Editorial
The exploitation of weak regulations in Nigeria’s PoS and agent banking systems by cybercriminals is a glaring issue that demands immediate attention. The Central Bank of Nigeria’s ambitious goals for financial inclusion are at risk if these security lapses continue to be exploited.
The situation is made worse by the involvement of some digital banks, which should be pillars of trust and security in the financial ecosystem.
Regulatory bodies must tighten the loopholes and enforce stringent measures to ensure the safety of consumers’ data. The CBN, in particular, needs to ramp up its monitoring mechanisms and impose sanctions where necessary.
It’s not just about achieving financial inclusion; it’s about doing so securely and sustainably.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria ranks third globally in kidnapping hotspots, but cybercrime is also a significant issue.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria was established in 1958 and is the country’s apex monetary authority.
- Data mining is a double-edged sword; while it can provide valuable insights for businesses, it can also be exploited for illegal activities.
- Financial inclusion in Nigeria stands at 64%, with a target of 95% by 2024.
- PoS terminals were introduced in Nigeria in 2012 to promote the cashless policy and gained popularity during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns.