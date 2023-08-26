Cybersecurity Expert Guides Newcomers Amid Tech Changes

Chukwuemeka Ujam, CEO of Nina Jojer and a tech veteran, urges aspiring cybersecurity professionals to stay updated on emerging technologies. He made these remarks during a webinar, “Building Blocks For a Successful Cybersecurity Career,” hosted by Ingressive For Good in collaboration with CISCO.
Ujam, who holds a PhD in biometrics and IT security, shared his career journey. He began with a degree in Electronic Engineering and later specialised in cryptography during his master’s in the UK.
Addressing the audience, Ujam emphasised the importance of perseverance and networking. He recounted a serendipitous meeting in a pub that led to a seven-year contract with British Telecom.
He also stressed the need for continuous learning. Ujam advised newcomers to keep their skills current and not to fear failure or rejection.
Ujam dispelled concerns about AI taking over jobs. He believes AI will create new job opportunities and emphasises that everyone starts somewhere in their career journey.
Editorial:
Chukwuemeka Ujam’s advice to budding cybersecurity professionals comes at a pivotal time when technology is rapidly evolving. The need for cybersecurity experts is more pressing than ever, but the path to becoming one is fraught with challenges.
Ujam’s emphasis on continuous learning and networking is not just career advice; it’s a survival strategy in a constantly changing field.
The tech industry, particularly cybersecurity, is not just about academic qualifications but practical skills and adaptability.
Educational institutions and companies should focus on providing hands-on training and real-world experiences to prepare students for the challenges ahead.
Moreover, the role of AI in the future of cybersecurity cannot be ignored. While it may replace specific jobs, it will also create new opportunities.
The key is to adapt and evolve; one needs to be open to learning and unlearning.
Did You Know?
- The global cybersecurity market is expected to reach $345.4 billion by 2026.
- Cryptography is a method of protecting information by transforming it into an unreadable format.
- Ingressive For Good (I4G) is a non-profit organisation that creates pathways to prosperity for African youth through tech skills development.
- British Telecom is one of the world’s leading communications services companies.
- Artificial Intelligence in cybersecurity is used for fraud detection, network security, and secure user authentication.