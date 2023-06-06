Experts Urge Capital Market Operators to Ramp Up Cybersecurity Measures

Experts have stressed the crucial need for a robust cybersecurity infrastructure to safeguard investor data and assets, particularly those engaged in online stock trading. At a joint virtual conference, the Institute of Capital Market Registrars and the Fintech Association of Nigeria voiced this concern.
At the event, Austine Ohwobete, a cybersecurity strategist/architect, emphasised the necessity of a robust cybersecurity framework to counter online threats. Such measures, he stated, would protect investor assets from theft, fraud, and unauthorised access, thereby ensuring the integrity of financial transactions.
Discussing the topic, ‘Cybersecurity threats and countermeasures: Implications for security data management & online stock trading’, Ohwobete highlighted the growing reliance on technology and online platforms across various sectors. This dependence, he pointed out, has exposed businesses to a range of cyber threats.
“Cyber threats pose a potential or actual danger, originating from malicious activities targeting computer systems, networks, or digital infrastructure. These include a variety of intentional actions or events aimed at compromising the confidentiality, integrity, or availability of information or technological resources,” he explained.
The cybersecurity expert added that such threats could be cyber-attacks, unauthorised access, data breaches, malware infections, phishing attempts, or social engineering tactics. In response, Ohwobete urged adopting proactive measures to anticipate, detect, and address these threats.
In this context, he urged capital market registrars and other market participants, as custodians of securities data, to implement measures that mitigate threats to securities data.
He advised them to “Protect sensitive financial information, trade secrets, and customer data to prevent unauthorised access, theft, and potential financial complications.”
Echoing these sentiments, Oluseyi Owoturo, the President and Chairman of the Council of the ICMR, emphasised the need for such training. He highlighted the increasing digital transactions and cyber attacks globally, particularly in the financial sector, as a pressing concern instigating this conference.
He noted, “The increasing threats from cyber offenders have spurred renewed efforts by capital market firms towards mitigating risks and safeguarding data.”
Editorial
Securing the Capital Market: A Cybersecurity Imperative
The recent plea from experts for a more robust cybersecurity framework to protect investor data and assets serves as a timely wake-up call for capital market operators. Given the increasing digitalisation of our financial systems, the importance of this issue cannot be overstated.
It’s no longer a question of if but when cyber threats will strike, with potentially devastating consequences for the integrity of our financial transactions.
Today, the threat landscape has expanded as more investors engage in online stock trading.
Austine Ohwobete, a cybersecurity strategist, correctly points out that cyber threats come in various forms, from cyber-attacks and unauthorised access to data breaches, malware infections, phishing attempts, and social engineering tactics.
These threats could wreak havoc on our financial system if left unchecked.
We must acknowledge that cybercriminals have become increasingly sophisticated, exploiting weaknesses in digital infrastructure and human behaviour. However, this reality should not intimidate us but motivate us to adopt proactive measures for detecting, preventing, and responding to these threats.
We cannot ignore that complete immunity to cyber threats is unattainable.
Nonetheless, that doesn’t mean we should resign to being sitting ducks.
Establishing a solid cybersecurity framework that mitigates these threats and protects our financial infrastructure is crucial. And this responsibility lies not just with the government and financial institutions but with each individual involved in the financial markets.
Capital market operators and other market participants must intensify their efforts to safeguard sensitive data. This includes implementing stringent data protection measures and investing in cybersecurity education for their employees.
Additionally, regular audits of their cybersecurity infrastructure should be mandatory to identify and rectify potential vulnerabilities.
Furthermore, stakeholders such as the government and digital payment providers must actively create a secure financial ecosystem.
This involves enacting robust cybersecurity legislation and promoting the development of secure digital payment technologies.
As participants and beneficiaries of this system, we all have a role in ensuring its security.
Therefore, let’s be vigilant, educated, and proactive in our approach to cybersecurity.
Let’s strive to protect not just our assets but the integrity of our financial system.
Did You Know?
- Cybercrime is projected to cost the world $6 trillion annually by 2021.
- Every 39 seconds, there is a hacker attack.
- 95% of cybersecurity breaches are due to human error.
- Cybersecurity ventures predict 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity jobs globally by 2021.
