Man Faces Charges for N17m Software Scam on FCMB

On October 13, 2023, the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of the Kaduna Zonal Command arraigned Micheal Anan Onimisi. He’s suspected of creating a software code to scam First City Monument Bank Plc (FCMB). The agency revealed this on its X page, previously known as Twitter.
FCMB complained on June 23, 2023, to the EFCC. They alleged that Onimisi hacked their system, illicitly withdrawing N17,785,010.75k and transferring it to his account. The software codes he reportedly used were “Bee-Leaf” and “Real-Eve”, designed to bypass the bank’s security.
Onimisi faced six charges related to internet fraud and money laundering. One charge stated that he retained funds from FCMB, knowing they were from illegal activities. This act violates the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, of 2022.
When arraigned, Onimisi denied all charges. The prosecutor, N. Salele, requested a trial date and asked for Onimisi to be held at a Correctional Centre. However, Onimisi’s defence, Rabiu Mohammed, mentioned a bail application.
After hearing both sides, Justice Aikawa postponed the case to October 19, 2023, for the bail hearing and December 6, 2023, for the trial. Onimisi will remain in the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Kaduna, until then.
Editorial:
At Yohaig NG, we’ve noted the increasing trend of cybercrimes in the banking sector. The recent case of Micheal Anan Onimisi, accused of defrauding FCMB, highlights the vulnerabilities in our digital banking systems.
It’s concerning that individuals can craft software to bypass bank securities.
Banks must invest more in cybersecurity. Their systems should be resistant to breaches. Regular audits, updates, and collaborations with cybersecurity experts are essential. Regulatory bodies like the EFCC should intensify efforts in apprehending and prosecuting cybercriminals.
This sends a clear message against such activities.
Public education on cybersecurity is also crucial. Awareness campaigns can help individuals recognise and report suspicious activities. As we advance digitally, all stakeholders must ensure a safe digital banking environment.
Did You Know?
- The global cost of cybercrime could reach $10.5 trillion annually by 2025.
- Nigeria is 3rd in global internet fraud, behind the UK and the US.
- Most cybercrimes, over 90%, start with a phishing email.
- The banking sector is the primary target for cybercriminals worldwide.
- Only 38% of global organisations believe they can handle a sophisticated cyberattack.