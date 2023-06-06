Man Faces Trial for $5m, N800m Cybersecurity Investment Fraud

On May 9, 2023, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Lagos Zonal Command brought charges against an individual, Sennaike Opeoluwa, in the Lagos State High Court, presided over by Justice O.A. Okunuga.
Opeoluwa, and his business entity, Sennaike Consulting Limited, faced six charges of fraudulent activities, forgery, and possessing counterfeit documents.
The indictment revolves around the alleged deceitful acquisition of $5 million and N800 million from unassuming members of the public. The first charge alleges that between January 2021 and March 2022, Opeoluwa amassed a sum of $5,000,000.
This money was purportedly for an investment in cybersecurity software development to be delivered to the United States.
The second count alleges that Opeoluwa fraudulently obtained N800,000,000 between January 2021 and August 2022. The money was reportedly taken from Mr Olugbenga Ojo, Benson Ogungbamiwa, and several other unsuspecting individuals under the guise of the same cybersecurity investment.
An additional charge accuses Opeoluwa and Sennaike Consulting Limited of forgery.
The defendants allegedly used a dishonestly procured document titled “Executive Office Of The President Of The United States” for fraud.
The document supposedly contained a fabricated conversation involving Kamala Harris, a representative of the US Government, and Olugbemiga Ojo, CEO of Langberg Inc.
Upon hearing the charges, Opeoluwa pled “not guilty.”
Following this, the court set a trial date, and the accused was remanded, as requested by the prosecution counsel, Ahmed Yerima. Akeem Akinroye, representing the defence, made an oral application for his client’s bail, assuring the court that Opeoluwa was not a flight risk.
Nonetheless, Justice Okunuga ordered Opeoluwa’s remand at a Correctional Centre until a formal bail application could be made. The trial is set to commence on June 28, 2023.
Editorial
Justice Under the Cyber Spotlight
This case exposes a troubling phenomenon – the ever-increasing threat of cybercrime. It serves as a wake-up call, reminding us of the pressing need for robust cybersecurity systems and stringent legal measures to tackle such deceptive activities.
The allegations against Sennaike Opeoluwa and his firm depict a world where individuals and businesses fall prey to deceptive cybersecurity investment schemes. Admittedly, the digital age has ushered in immense possibilities and economic prospects. However, these advancements have also paved the way for ingenious frauds.
Opeoluwa’s defence counsel maintains his innocence and assures the court that he poses no flight risk. However, the seriousness of the charges against him underscores the urgency of tackling such offences with rigour and resolve.
A decisive, clear-headed response from our legal systems is crucial.
The EFCC has brought this case to court well, and the judiciary is now responsible for ensuring justice. For those in power, these allegations should catalyse stricter regulations and effective oversight mechanisms in cybersecurity investment.
This could include enhanced transparency requirements for investment solicitations and improved customer protection mechanisms.
While the judiciary prepares to try this case, we must remain vigilant. We must educate ourselves about the risks inherent in the digital landscape.
Remember, it’s not just about protecting our financial interests; it’s about safeguarding our trust in the digital world.
Let’s stay informed, remain sceptical of unverified investment opportunities, and report suspicious activities.
Did You Know?
- Cybercrime is projected to cost the world $10.5 trillion annually by 2025.
- The total cost of cybercrime globally increased by almost 50% from 2018 to 2020.
- Fraud is the most reported cybercrime in Nigeria, accounting for 45% of cybercrime cases in 2020.
