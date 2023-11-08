Nigeria Bolsters Legal Defenses Against Rising Cybercrime

The Nigerian Federal Government has initiated a comprehensive review of its legal and regulatory frameworks to combat cybercrime more effectively. This announcement came on Tuesday, alongside the launch of a three-day awareness campaign in Abuja, aimed at educating the public about the increasing threats to technology and sensitive data.
The Solicitor General of the Federation, Mrs Beatrice Jedy-Agba, highlighted the urgency of adapting to the technological advancements that have become prevalent in the post-COVID era, with government services increasingly moving online. She emphasized the importance of understanding cybercrime laws among civil servants to enhance the government’s capacity to address these digital threats.
The campaign, themed ‘Don’t Fall Victim, Don’t Perpetrate’, is a collaborative effort involving government agencies, industry stakeholders, and international partners. It seeks to raise awareness about cybercrime laws and encourage proactive online behaviour.
Additionally, the Head of the Cybercrimes Unit at the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs Jamila Akaaga-Ade, mentioned that the government is amending the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act of 2015 and has adopted a strategic document on cybersecurity, reflecting the shift of life and business to the internet, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Editorial
The digital age has brought with it a host of benefits, connecting the world in ways previously unimaginable. However, it has also opened up new avenues for criminal activities that can have devastating effects on individuals and nations alike. The Nigerian Federal Government’s move to review and strengthen its cybercrime laws is a proactive step that should be lauded.
We believe that awareness is the first line of defence against cyber threats. The ‘Don’t Fall Victim, Don’t Perpetrate’ campaign is a commendable initiative that underscores the necessity for education on cyber safety. It is not enough to have stringent laws; the populace must be equipped with the knowledge to protect themselves and navigate the digital space securely.
The government’s efforts to amend existing cybercrime legislation must be thorough and forward-thinking, taking into account the dynamic nature of technology and the ingenuity of cybercriminals. It is also vital that these laws are enforced with precision and that the justice system is equipped to handle such cases effectively.
We stand with the government’s initiative and encourage continuous dialogue and cooperation between the public sector, private entities, and international bodies. It is through collective effort and shared knowledge that we can hope to build a safer online environment for all.
Did You Know?
- Cybercrime costs the global economy an estimated $600 billion annually, which is about 0.8% of the global GDP.
- Nigeria was ranked 16th out of the 20 countries most affected by internet crime in 2020 by the FBI’s Internet Crime Report.
- The most common forms of cybercrime include phishing, website spoofing, and malware distribution, which can lead to identity theft and financial loss.
- Cybersecurity ventures predict that there will be 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity jobs globally by 2025, highlighting the growing need for professionals in the field.
- The Nigerian Cybercrime Act of 2015 not only criminalizes internet fraud but also includes provisions for the protection of critical national information infrastructure.