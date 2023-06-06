Nigeria: Cybersecurity Firm Thwarts Over 161,000 Financial Threats in 2022

Within the past year, Kaspersky Security Network has thwarted a staggering 161,272 financial cyber threats in Nigeria.
This comes amidst reports that 37% of its Nigerian users have suffered financial losses due to digital payment incidents.
The firm disclosed that 97% of these affected users had lost up to $1,000 in value, with a remaining 3% reporting losses surpassing this figure.
The blocked cyberattacks primarily aimed to steal critical financial information, including credit card details and login credentials, utilising sophisticated social engineering techniques.
Emad Haffar, the Head of Technical Experts at Kaspersky, noted,
“Since the pandemic’s inception, 64% of Nigerian users have encountered at least one incident while using digital payments.”
He emphasised the need for secure interactions with emerging technologies, including online banking and mobile wallet services.
Kaspersky highlights that the impact of cyberattacks on digital payments is not solely financial but also affects customers’ mental well-being.
“60% of respondents from Nigeria expressed severe anxiety about recovering their money. 43% reported diminished trust in digital payment providers, while 80% have become more cautious following a cyber incident,” the firm reported.
An encouraging 65% took a proactive step by installing security solutions such as antivirus software on their affected devices.
Editorial
A Call to Arms: Curbing the Financial Cyber Threat Landscape in Nigeria
Cyber threats have recently evolved into an alarming menace in Nigeria, with Kaspersky Security Network blocking an astounding 161,272 financial threats in 2022 alone. This statistic paints a chilling picture of the relentless onslaught of cybercrime and the urgent need for decisive action. The fact that 37% of Kaspersky’s users in Nigeria lost money due to digital payment incidents raises the alarm.
The digital age has presented society with numerous conveniences, but these come at a price – an ever-expanding frontier for cybercriminals. Nigeria, a growing digital economy, is grappling with these challenges.
Unfortunately, a significant proportion of users—97% to be exact—have incurred losses of up to $1,000 due to these digital threats. While this figure may not seem considerable in isolation, the collective financial impact is staggering.
The methods employed by these cybercriminals, particularly their reliance on social engineering, underscore the sophistication of these attacks. It’s not just about weak passwords or outdated software; it’s about exploiting human vulnerabilities.
Emad Haffar, the Head of Technical Experts at Kaspersky, has rightly pointed out that the situation calls for a united front involving the government, digital payment providers, users, and cybersecurity firms. This partnership is critical to building a resilient digital payment ecosystem that can withstand these threats.
However, let’s acknowledge a fair point from the other side: cybersecurity is not entirely foolproof. It’s an ongoing game of cat and mouse, where the defender must anticipate and mitigate every possible attack while the attacker needs to find only one weakness.
Despite this daunting scenario, it is not an excuse for complacency or defeatism. Instead, it should propel us to take proactive measures and make concerted efforts to stay a step ahead of these cyber threats.
The solution lies in bolstering our defences through more robust cybersecurity policies, stringent regulatory oversight, user education, and investment in cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies.
Ultimately, prevention is better than cure. Individuals and businesses should remain vigilant, update their digital defences regularly, and become wary of potential social engineering tactics. Cybersecurity is no longer optional; it’s necessary in this digital era.
Did You Know?
- Cybercrime costs the global economy an estimated £800 billion annually.
- Approximately 90% of cybercrimes use social engineering techniques.
- An average data breach costs a company about £3 million.
