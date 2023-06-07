NITDA Debunks Viral N50,000 ‘Tinubu Grant Scheme’ and Announces 2021 Innovation Challenge

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has refuted claims about a viral ‘President Bola Tinubu’s N50,000 Cash Grant’ being shared on social media platforms, targeting Nigerians.
Mrs Hadiza Umar, the Head of Corporate Affairs and External Relations at NITDA stated in Abuja on Wednesday, cautioning the public about the fraudulent scheme. Umar explained that the linked website to this grant is a phishing operation devised to deceive unsuspecting individuals.
The NITDA’s Computer Emergency Readiness and Response Team (NITDA-CERRT) advised the public against clicking on unfamiliar links. The team identified the website ‘https://thryt.com/50k-CashGrants’ as a phishing site that aims to entice users into revealing their personal information, such as full names, phone numbers, home addresses, email addresses, and bank account details.
To ensure online safety, NITDA-CERRT urged the public to refrain from clicking on this website and other comparable sites that could expose personal information and risk falling into the traps of cyber criminals.
In cases of genuine government grants, Umar clarified, such information would be communicated through the appropriate agency overseeing such initiatives. She encouraged the public to contact NITDA’s CERRT team via email, phone, or the official website for any enquiries or clarifications.
Steering Clear of Cyber Threats: A Call for Increased Cyber Awareness
In the wake of the recent discrediting by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) of a supposed grant scheme circulating on social media, addressing the escalating issue of cybersecurity threats facing Nigerians is vital.
Undeniably, cyber scams such as ‘President Bola Tinubu’s N50,000 Cash Grant’ have the potential to cause considerable harm, primarily by tricking innocent citizens into exposing their details. These fraudsters prey on individuals’ trust and need, exploiting them for financial gain.
Yet, it is also important to note the swift action of NITDA in debunking the scheme and their ongoing efforts to raise cyber threat awareness. These efforts reflect the importance of institutional vigilance in tackling cybercrime.
But institutions alone cannot eliminate cyber threats. As much as we demand actions from organisations like NITDA, it falls upon each one of us to exercise caution. While instant financial assistance is possible, the harsh reality is that not all offers are legitimate.
There is a pressing need for increased public education on the nature of cyber threats and how to identify and avoid them. Strategies to combat this could include broader awareness campaigns, encouraging the public to verify sources before divulging personal information, and promoting the importance of strong and unique passwords.
While we commend NITDA’s prompt response, we must remember that the battle against cyber threats is one that we all have a stake in.
We can ensure a safer digital landscape by staying informed and vigilant.
Did you know?
- Nigeria ranked 3rd in global online scams after the United States and the United Kingdom as of 2020.
- Approximately 90% of the data breaches 2020 could be traced back to phishing scams.
- Cybercrime costs the global economy over $1 trillion annually.
- In 2019, around 24% of organisations in Nigeria experienced a phishing attack.
