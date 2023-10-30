Nigeria Accelerates Delivery of Turkish T-129 Attack Helicopters

Mohammed Badaru, the Minister of Defence, accompanied by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, has embarked on a trip to Turkey.
Their mission?
To expedite the delivery of T-129 ATAK helicopters to the Nigerian Air Force. Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, revealed that two out of the six T-129 ATAK helicopters purchased from the Turkish Aerospace Industry are set for delivery in the upcoming weeks.
The remaining four are slated for delivery by the close of the second quarter in 2024. The defence talks between Badaru and his Turkish counterpart, Lt. Gen. Yasar Guler (retd.), centred on enhancing bilateral defence ties. Gabkwet mentioned that Guler assured Nigeria of Turkey’s unwavering support in combatting terrorism and other security challenges.
The duo visited top-tier Turkish defence firms, including Turkish Aerospace Industries, MKE, Aselsan, and Roketsan. Their goal? To explore potential collaborations. Gabkwet highlighted the Defence Minister’s call for a deeper partnership, emphasising the transfer of defence technology to Nigeria.
In related news, the Nigerian Navy anticipates the arrival of the Nigerian Navy 2 x 76m, 1200 Tons High Endurance Offshore Patrol Vessel by September 2024. This follows a contract with Dearsan Shipyard, Turkey, signed in November 2021. The vessel’s launching ceremony took place in October 2023, with installation set between January and May 2024.
Editorial:
The proactive steps taken by the Nigerian government to bolster its defence capabilities are both timely and commendable. In an era where global security challenges are increasingly complex, nations must be equipped to respond swiftly and effectively. The acquisition of the T-129 ATAK helicopters from Turkey is a testament to Nigeria’s commitment to enhancing its aerial defence capabilities.
However, while hardware acquisition is vital, it’s equally crucial to ensure that our military personnel are adequately trained to operate these machines. Collaborations with countries like Turkey should not just be about purchasing equipment but also about knowledge transfer, training, and joint exercises.
The visit by top Nigerian defence officials to Turkey signifies the importance of building strong bilateral ties. Such relationships are essential for sharing intelligence, best practices, and technological advancements. As Nigeria continues to face various security challenges, from insurgency to piracy, these partnerships will play a pivotal role in ensuring the safety and security of its citizens.
Did You Know?
- The T-129 ATAK is a twin-engine, tandem seat, multi-role, all-weather attack helicopter based on the Agusta A129 Mangusta platform.
- Turkey is among the world’s top 15 defence manufacturers, with a diverse range of products from firearms to warships.
- The Nigerian Air Force was established in 1964, nearly a decade after the country gained independence.
- Collaborative defence agreements can often lead to joint military exercises, fostering camaraderie and shared learning between nations.
- The Nigerian Navy plays a crucial role in safeguarding the country’s vast coastline, which spans over 850 km.