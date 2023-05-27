President Buhari Praises Nigerian Navy’s Contributions to Internal Security

On Friday, President Muhammadu Buhari applauded the operational contributions of the Nigerian Navy to combatting internal security issues in Nigeria.
Buhari expressed appreciation during the Nigeria Navy Logistics College virtual commissioning in Dawakin-Tofa, Kano. At the same time, he inaugurated several other projects, including a 3000-Capacity Ultramodern Correctional Centre, the New International Terminal Building of Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, and the procurement of aircraft, equipment, and buildings at the College of Aviation Technology in Zaria, Kaduna.
The President praised the collaborative efforts of the Nigerian Navy and other security agencies in managing internal security. He noted that their effective conduct had significantly improved the country’s security landscape.
Buhari also lauded the Chief of Naval Staff and his team for their infrastructure development and partnerships with other institutions. He expressed optimism that the new College would bolster intelligence opportunities in managing logistics operations.
Meanwhile, the Defence Minister, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (RTD), stated that President Buhari’s support had stimulated the Nigerian Navy to initiate substantial rehabilitation efforts and construct additional facilities. These actions aim to establish a world-class military logistics training institution like the one commissioned.
Magashi also revealed that the logistics college is affiliated with the Nigerian Defence Academy and will confer a Master’s in Logistics and Supply Chain Management upon student officers who complete a year of training. He further disclosed plans to accredit the College as a mono-technic, offering National and Higher National Diploma courses for service personnel and civilians.
Magashi extended heartfelt gratitude to the Kano state government for their unwavering support, especially in allocating approximately 103 hectares of land and existing structures at no cost to the Nigerian Navy.
Editorial
The Vital Role of the Nigerian Navy in Bolstering Internal Security
The recent commendation by President Muhammadu Buhari of the Nigerian Navy’s contributions to managing internal security is a testament to the service’s crucial role in maintaining peace and order. The Navy’s cooperation with other security agencies has undeniably improved the security situation in the country.
Establishing the Nigeria Navy Logistics College, alongside other infrastructural projects, showcases the government’s commitment to equipping security forces with the necessary knowledge and skills to tackle security challenges efficiently.
The College, in particular, is a strategic move that will not only boost the Navy’s logistical competencies but also provide an opportunity for civilians to receive training, fostering a sense of unity and shared responsibility for national security.
The support from the Kano state government, especially in the allocation of land for the Navy, reflects the synergy required at all levels of governance to secure the country effectively. This collaboration should serve as a blueprint for future initiatives.