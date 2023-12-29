14 Egni Kingdom Communities in Rivers Decry Neglect Despite Oil Wealth

The oil-rich communities of Egni Kingdom in Rivers State have raised the alarm over the lack of basic amenities despite their significant contribution to Nigeria’s oil industry. These 14 communities, hosting major international oil firms like Total Energies, Shell Petroleum Development Company, and Nigeria Agip Oil Company, lamented their state of neglect during the Egni Development Summit 2023 in Obite town, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area.
The summit, organized by the Egni Professors and Academy Doctors Forum in collaboration with other Egni groups, aimed to create a development blueprint for the present and future generations. Prof. Daniel Ogum, President of EPADOF and Chairman of the summit, highlighted the paradox of Egni’s situation: rich in human and mineral resources, yet the people live in want.
Prof. Ogum appealed to the federal government to ensure that Egni reaps the benefits of its natural resources and addresses the adverse impacts of oil exploration. He reminded Governor Siminalayi Fubara of his promise to make ONELGA the oil and gas hub of Rivers State, proposing Egni as the ideal location due to its long oil and gas exploitation history.
The community’s demands include recognition in resource allocation and appointments and addressing their numerous needs, such as peace and security, education, youth and women empowerment, healthcare, environmental protection, urbanization, investment, and industry.
Prof. Ngozi Odu, Deputy Governor of Rivers State and the special guest at the event emphasized the importance of peace and unity for achieving development. She encouraged the community to embrace better ideas and work together for progress.
Editorial
The plight of the Egni Kingdom communities in Rivers State is a stark reminder of the often-overlooked consequences of resource extraction. Despite being at the heart of Nigeria’s oil wealth, these communities face a glaring disparity in basic amenities and infrastructure. This situation underscores a broader issue of resource allocation and the social responsibility of the government and the oil companies operating in these areas.
The Egni Development Summit 2023 is a commendable initiative, bringing to light the urgent need for a development blueprint that benefits the current and future generations. The call for the Federal Government to recognize and address the needs of these communities is not just a demand for fairness but also a plea for justice.
We advocate for a more equitable distribution of the wealth generated from natural resources. The benefits of resource extraction must be shared with the communities that bear the environmental and social costs. This includes financial compensation and investment in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and sustainable development initiatives.
The case of Egni Kingdom is a microcosm of a global challenge where resource-rich areas often remain underdeveloped and neglected. It’s time for a paradigm shift where resource extraction goes hand in hand with community development and environmental stewardship. Let this be a call to action for all stakeholders to work towards a more equitable and sustainable future.
Did You Know?
- Rivers State, located in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria, is one of the country’s largest oil producers.
- The Niger Delta is home to one of the world’s most extensive wetlands and has a rich biodiversity, which is under threat due to oil pollution.
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer and the 12th largest in the world, with the petroleum sector accounting for a significant portion of the government’s revenue.
- The ‘resource curse’ or ‘paradox of plenty’ refers to countries or regions with abundant natural resources often experiencing less economic growth and worse development outcomes than those with fewer natural resources.
- Environmental degradation in oil-producing areas can lead to a range of problems, including soil, water, and air pollution, affecting agriculture, fishing, and the health of local communities.