Bayelsa Governor Presents Ambitious N480.9bn 2024 Budget for State Development

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has presented a substantial 2024 Appropriation Bill, termed the ‘Budget of Sustainable and Shared Prosperity’, amounting to N480.993 billion to the House of Assembly. This budget marks a significant increase of N41.722 billion over the previous year’s budget of N439.271 billion.
Governor Diri highlighted the challenges faced in implementing the 2023 budget, notably the country’s high inflation rate. Despite these challenges, he reported a commendable 73% performance in budget implementation as of September 2023, with notable achievements in sectors like security, education, agriculture, health, and infrastructure.
The 2024 budget, aligned with the state’s 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper, proposes a total recurrent expenditure of N154.096 billion (46.41%) and a capital expenditure of N257.777 billion (53.59%). Key sectors receiving substantial allocations include Works and Infrastructure, Education, Health, and Environment.
Governor Diri emphasized the budget’s focus on realism, implementability, and prioritization, reflecting the aspirations of stakeholders and the country’s economic realities. He assured strict discipline and transparency in the budget’s execution and called for the Assembly’s expeditious approval, hoping for more significant dividends for the state’s people.
Editorial
The presentation of the N480.9 billion budget 2024 by Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri is a bold statement of intent towards sustainable and shared prosperity in the state. This budget, significantly higher than the previous year’s, demonstrates a commitment to addressing the state’s developmental needs amidst challenging economic conditions.
The emphasis on infrastructure, education, and health is commendable. These areas are crucial for the long-term development and well-being of the state’s populace. The allocation of resources towards these sectors indicates a forward-thinking approach, prioritizing not just immediate needs but also the future growth and stability of Bayelsa State.
However, the success of this ambitious budget hinges on practical implementation. The governor’s assurance of strict discipline and transparency is crucial. These funds must be utilized efficiently and for their intended purposes, ensuring that the budget’s objectives are met, and the people of Bayelsa State feel the benefits.
The 2024 budget for Bayelsa State presents an opportunity for significant progress. It is a step towards addressing the state’s challenges and leveraging its growth potential. The effective execution of this budget could set a precedent for other states in Nigeria, showcasing how strategic financial planning can lead to tangible improvements in the quality of life for citizens.
Did You Know?
- Bayelsa State, often called the ‘Glory of all Lands’, is located in southern Nigeria and is rich in oil and gas resources.
- The state’s name ‘Bayelsa’ is an acronym derived from the names of the three primary LGAs that make up the state: Brass LGA (BALGA), Yenagoa LGA (YELGA), and Sagbama LGA (SALGA).
- Bayelsa State is known for its unique aquatic environment, with a large proportion of its area covered in water, making it a significant location for aquatic biodiversity.
- The state has a solid cultural heritage, with the Ijaw people being the predominant ethnic group, known for their rich folklore, music, and dance.
- Bayelsa State’s budget focus on sectors like education and health reflects a growing trend in Nigerian states prioritizing human capital development as a critical driver of sustainable growth.