Call for Enhanced Rural Electrification Efforts from Incoming Administration

Article Summary
- Despite notable progress, the Federal Government urges the incoming administration to prioritise rural electrification.
- Minister of State for Power, Prince Jeddy Agba, calls for more attention to the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), praising its performance in reaching remote areas.
- Multiple communities across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones have benefited from a stable power supply through the REA.
- The Minister highlights several programs run by REA, including the Primary Health Schemes and the Market Improvement Projects.
- Future administration is urged to continue the work and further improve rural electrification.
News Story
The Federal Government has urged the incoming administration to prioritise rural electrification more, even as considerable strides have already been made in this sector. This advice came from the Minister of State for Power, Prince Jeddy Agba, who praised the Rural Electrification Agency’s (REA) efforts.
Speaking to State House correspondents about the government’s endeavours to extend regular power supply to rural communities, Prince Agba extolled the REA as a “star agency” deserving of more recognition and priority. He revealed that numerous communities across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones had benefited significantly from the Agency’s initiatives.
Living up to its name, the REA has focused on delivering power to the country’s most remote and rural areas, avoiding the cities altogether.
According to Agba, the Agency’s work spans various other programs, including Primary Health Schemes and Market Improvement Projects.
He expressed his belief in the REA’s stellar performance and urged the incoming administration to continue the Agency’s work and treat it as a star agency.
“In all the six geopolitical zones of this country, we have had two projects each in any of the states,” Agba said, adding, “there’s no community in any of the geopolitical zones where we don’t have rural solar light intervention.”
The Minister stated that various sources contribute to the Agency’s funding, including the World Bank and the federal government.
Editorial
Rural Electrification: Lighting the Path to Progress
The issue of rural electrification in Nigeria is one of utmost importance. With the country’s significant strides in this sector, the Federal Government’s call for the incoming administration to prioritise this area echoes the sentiments of many Nigerians.
Power, especially in rural areas, is the engine that drives progress, leading to improved living standards, economic development, and access to essential services such as education and healthcare.
Undeniably, the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has shown exemplary performance, touching lives nationwide. Its work in bringing light to Nigeria’s most remote corners deserves applause. However, acknowledging the work already done should not eclipse the need for continued progress.
The challenge here lies in balancing the successes achieved with the recognition that there is still more to be done. There are still communities waiting for the life-changing impact of reliable electricity, and our work isn’t over until every corner of Nigeria is illuminated.
For the incoming administration, the message is clear: Let the successful model of the REA guide future efforts. Yet, it’s not just a matter of repeating previous successes. Innovative solutions, advancements in renewable energy technologies, and sustainable funding strategies are the keys to achieving comprehensive rural electrification.
Now, the spotlight turns to our readers. Stay informed, ask the necessary questions, and demand the results we deserve. Together, let’s ensure that the light of progress reaches every corner of our nation.
Did You Know?
- According to the World Bank, about 80 million Nigerians lack access to grid electricity.
- Rural electrification rates in Nigeria stand at about 39%, considerably lower than the national average of 55%.
- Renewable energy sources, particularly solar, are promising avenues for rural electrification in Nigeria due to abundant sunlight.
- The REA has completed several solar hybrid mini-grid projects in rural communities across Nigeria.