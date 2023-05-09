Kano’s Deputy Governor Asserts Unyielding Stance on Demolition of Unlawful Constructions

In a recent development, the Kano State Deputy Governor, Comr. Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo reaffirmed the state government’s steadfast determination to demolish unlawful edifices. This initiative was first set in motion by the preceding Abdullahi Ganduje administration.
During a dialogue with the Association of Progressive Tarauni LGA representatives at the Government House, the Deputy Governor emphasised the importance of maintaining the rule of law and restoring order in city regions.
Abdussalam underlined the imperative nature of dismantling these buildings for sustainable urban growth and the public’s interest protection. He expressed unease over the detrimental effects of unregulated constructions on the city’s infrastructure, drainage systems, and the general safety of the public.
He stated, “Public assets were sold by the previous administration for personal gain, without considering the community’s repercussions. The division and sale of lands within the historic Massalacin Waje at Fagge LGA and parts of the Eid prayer ground, both of immense cultural and religious value.”
The Deputy Governor was shocked at the sale of graveyard portions for shop construction. He also highlighted the current administration’s efforts to improve such situations.
On the issue of the Hajj Camp, the Deputy Governor elaborated how facilities within the camp were divided and sold, disregarding their purpose of serving as a ground for pilgrims. Yet, he pointed out that the incumbent Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, is taking measures to rebuild the camp and ensure essential facilities are provided.
Public assets allegedly sold by the previous administration include the New Kano Government House at Kwankwasiyya City, equipment at Triumph, lands surrounding Yusuf Maitama Sule University and Dansoshiya Forest, and substantial farmlands across numerous LGAs.
Abdussalam assured those affected and concerned parties that the government would approach the situation fairly and sensitively. He highlighted a thorough evaluation and verification process to ascertain the legality of structures before demolition.
Editorial
Government’s Strong Stand: The Demolition of Illegal Structures Continues
The ongoing saga of illegal structures in Kano State continues, spotlighting the critical issue of urban planning and sustainability. In this pressing matter, the Deputy Governor’s insistence on maintaining the demolition initiative shows a commitment to upholding the rule of law and restoring urban order.
These unlawful structures pose a significant threat to the public, as they can disrupt infrastructure and drainage systems and even jeopardise public safety. While the argument for maintaining these structures might be the provision of shelter and commercial spaces for the less privileged, it is crucial to address that disorderliness, in the long run, only exacerbates inequality.
The current administration, led by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, aims to right the wrongs committed by the preceding one, which allegedly sold public assets for personal gain. By demolishing these illegal constructions, Kano State authorities have a real opportunity to ensure sustainable urban development.
However, the government must not leave affected individuals and businesses in the lurch. It is creating a comprehensive assessment and verification process to determine the legality of structures before demolition is reassuring.
It is a sensitive issue that requires careful handling and should be accompanied by providing alternative housing or commercial spaces.
Did you know?
- Globally, urbanisation is increasing, with 68% of the world population projected to live in urban areas by 2050.
- In Nigeria, over 50% of the population resides in urban areas, a percentage that is increasing yearly due to rural-urban migration.
- Improper urban planning can lead to overpopulation, pollution, poor living conditions, and increased crime rates.
- Sustainable urban development aims to improve city dwellers’ quality of life without depleting resources for future generations.
