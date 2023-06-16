Lagos State Government and USAID Join Forces to Improve Water Hygiene

The Lagos State Government has announced a partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to implement the Lagos Urban Water and Sanitation Hygiene Initiative.
This collaboration aims to increase safe water availability and sustainable management in Lagos State.
The Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission, Mrs Funke Adepoju, shared this development during a meeting with the LUWASH team in Alausa, Ikeja. She expressed optimism that the partnership would provide potable water for consumers and create an enabling environment for investors in the water sector.
James Racicot, the team leader and Chief of the Party of LUWASH, emphasised that the partnership’s goal was to improve the performance of public and private service providers, strengthen the legal and regulatory framework, and enhance sector institutions’ capacity to upscale accountability and transparency.
Editorial
The partnership between the Lagos State Government and USAID is a significant step towards addressing the water hygiene challenges in Lagos State. Access to clean and safe water is a fundamental human right, and this initiative is a commendable effort to uphold this right.
However, while this partnership is a positive development, it is essential to remember that the issue of water hygiene is complex and multifaceted. It is not enough to provide access to water; the water must also be safe and clean. This requires a comprehensive approach that includes regular testing of water sources, proper treatment of water, and effective waste management to prevent contamination.
Moreover, there is a need for continuous public education on the importance of water hygiene. Many people may not be aware of the dangers of using unclean water, and it is crucial to provide this information to ensure that the water they use is safe.
Finally, it is essential to ensure that this initiative is sustainable. This means securing funding for the project and building local capacity to manage and maintain the water infrastructure. This will ensure that the benefits of this initiative are long-lasting and reach as many people as possible.
Did You Know?
- Lagos State is the most populous state in Nigeria, with an estimated population of over 14 million.
- Access to clean water is a significant challenge in many parts of Nigeria. According to a 2019 report by the World Health Organization, only 26.5% of the population in Nigeria has access to safe drinking water.
- USAID has been working in Nigeria since 1960, implementing programs in health, democracy, and economic development.
- The Lagos Urban Water and Sanitation Hygiene initiative is part of USAID’s global efforts to improve access to clean water and sanitation services.
- According to the United Nations, improving clean water and sanitation access can significantly contribute to economic growth. Studies show that every $1 invested in water and sanitation provides a $4 economic return.
