NDDC Initiates Steps Towards Firm Corporate Governance

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has disclosed its ongoing discussions with global consulting firms to bolster its corporate governance structure.
Charles Ogunmola, NDDC’s Executive Director of Projects, revealed this during an interview with journalists at the recently concluded Oil Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas.
Ogunmola mentioned that the NDDC is currently negotiating with PwC, KPMG, and Deloitte to devise a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to underscore its corporate governance framework.
“This initiative will usher in a corporate governance renewal that aligns with global best practices, enabling us to operate like other top-tier organizations,” he stated.
Expectations are high for the MoU to be finalized within the next one to two months.
Ogunmola further shared that future project requests must be based on a solid business case, marking a significant shift from the earlier approach where state offices of the commission were primarily involved in inspections.
In an overhaul of the system, NDDC officials are now slated to be present at the local government level, with project requirements directly from the communities.
Ogunmola insisted on a holistic involvement of the community members, including youths, leaders, and local pressure groups.
The aim is to foster collective decision-making and execution of projects by community members themselves rather than solely by NDDC workers.
The executive director also revealed that the commission would engage independent organizations for project monitoring.
This approach will offer an unbiased view of project statuses and is expected to prevent collusion between contractors and project assessors.
Furthermore, Ogunmola highlighted the establishment of an advisory board for the NDDC’s budgeting process.
He stated that state governors, the National Assembly, traditional rulers, youth, and pressure groups must approve projects before implementation.
This would ensure a participatory process, eliminating potential claims of ignorance about the projects.
In the future, every project must fulfill a specific outcome framework, which the contractor will thoroughly check.
The commission is also set to adopt a more open operational model to attract additional funding, including global funding and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangements.
This will complement its traditional funding sources, including oil company budgets, FAAC allocations, and ecological funds.
Editor’s Take: The NDDC’s Promising Move Towards Corporate Governance
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is at a crossroads.
In the face of escalating demands for transparency and efficiency, the commission’s decision to hire global consulting firms to establish a robust corporate governance structure is a step in the right direction.
The NDDC, historically, has been plagued by accusations of opacity and inefficiency.
The absence of a clear corporate governance structure has often resulted in allegations of corruption and mismanagement.
The commission’s decision to engage PwC, KPMG, and Deloitte – renowned global consulting firms – sends a clear message about its commitment to transparency and best practices.
The significance of this move cannot be overstated.
Establishing a corporate governance structure not only ensures accountability and transparency but also helps foster trust with stakeholders, including the communities the NDDC serves.
The commission’s plan to involve community members in project decision-making and execution signifies an inclusive approach, potentially bridging the gap between the NDDC and the communities.
However, the commission must also address the issue of project monitoring.
The decision to involve independent organizations in this process is laudable.
Still, the commission must ensure that these organisations are independent and free from potential conflicts of interest.
A transparent and accountable monitoring process will enhance the credibility of the projects and foster trust in the NDDC’s activities.
Lastly, the NDDC’s decision to open up to global funding and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangements is a smart move.
It has the potential to address the perennial funding challenges the commission faces.
However, for this to be successful, the commission must first demonstrate a commitment to openness, transparency, and accountability.
The decision to establish a corporate governance structure is a significant first step in this direction.
The NDDC’s current initiatives, if implemented effectively, have the potential to transform the commission and significantly improve its delivery of projects.
However, the proof of the pudding will be in the eating. The commission must walk the talk and deliver on its promises.
