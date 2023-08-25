North East Youths Get First Aid Training From Uwgn Red Cross

North-East Youths Get First Aid Training from UWGN, Red Cross

By / Development /

United Way Greater Nigeria (UWGN), in partnership with the Nigerian Red Cross, Maiduguri, has concluded a two-day First Aid training session for beneficiaries of the ‘Promoting Inclusive Economic Growth and Development through Sustainable Project (PIE-GDP).’

The training, held at the America Space, University of Maiduguri, was led by First Aid Trainer Abba Mohammed.

Sponsored by the U.S. Embassy, the initiative aimed to equip beneficiaries from the College of Nursing and Midwifery and the School of Health and Technology with essential life-saving skills.

Bet9ja Promotion Code YOHAIG 300x250 Banner

The focus was on emergency response, medical assistance, and immediate care in diverse situations, enabling participants to play active roles in their communities.

Deola Durodola, Executive Director of UWGN, emphasised the importance of the training, especially given the occasional emergencies in the Northeast.

He highlighted UWGN’s dedication to enhancing the health outcomes of every individual in every community.

Durodola remarked,

Bet9ja Promotion Code YOHAIG 300x250 Banner

“With their education in nursing, midwifery, and health technology, these beneficiaries are uniquely positioned to become first responders in critical situations, thereby enhancing the overall well-being of their communities.”

Mohammed Ibrahim, a representative of the Red Cross in Maiduguri, added,

“First aid training is not just a skill; it is a gift of empowerment we give ourselves and others. Being equipped with the knowledge to provide immediate care can mean the difference between life and loss.”

Editorial

The collaboration between UWGN and the Nigerian Red Cross to provide First Aid training to youths in the Northeast is a commendable initiative.

In a region that has faced its fair share of challenges, equipping youth with life-saving skills is about personal safety and community resilience.

Bet9ja Promotion Code YOHAIG 300x250 Banner

However, while training is essential, continuous support and resources are crucial to utilise these skills effectively.

The government and other stakeholders should consider establishing more community health centres and providing regular refresher courses.

Such initiatives will empower the youth and strengthen the community’s ability to respond to emergencies.

Did You Know?

Bet9ja Promotion Code YOHAIG 300x250 Banner
  • First Aid training can significantly increase the chances of survival during medical emergencies.
  • The Nigerian Red Cross has been active since 1960 and plays a vital role in the country’s disaster management and health care.
  • United Way Greater Nigeria (UWGN) is a global network operating in over 40 countries and territories.
  • The North East region of Nigeria has faced numerous challenges, including insurgency and displacement of communities.
  • First Aid skills are not just about treating injuries; they also include psychological support, especially in trauma situations.

Author

  • Zainab Sulaimon

    Zainab Abisola Sulaimon is a news content writer who loves fashion design, reading, chatting, and dancing. In addition, she's devoted to her three-year-old Samoyed dog Zoey. She has always been fascinated with the art of writing, and she enjoys anything related to fashion, design, and reading. Zainab spends most of her free time browsing different blogs on these topics (sometimes even at work). She also can't resist chatting with friends online or in person about everything that makes life worth living - from food to family events! Dancing is another excellent exercise for Zainab that keeps her fit while having fun!

    View all posts

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Scroll to Top