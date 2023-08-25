North-East Youths Get First Aid Training from UWGN, Red Cross

United Way Greater Nigeria (UWGN), in partnership with the Nigerian Red Cross, Maiduguri, has concluded a two-day First Aid training session for beneficiaries of the ‘Promoting Inclusive Economic Growth and Development through Sustainable Project (PIE-GDP).’
The training, held at the America Space, University of Maiduguri, was led by First Aid Trainer Abba Mohammed.
Sponsored by the U.S. Embassy, the initiative aimed to equip beneficiaries from the College of Nursing and Midwifery and the School of Health and Technology with essential life-saving skills.
The focus was on emergency response, medical assistance, and immediate care in diverse situations, enabling participants to play active roles in their communities.
Deola Durodola, Executive Director of UWGN, emphasised the importance of the training, especially given the occasional emergencies in the Northeast.
He highlighted UWGN’s dedication to enhancing the health outcomes of every individual in every community.
Durodola remarked,
“With their education in nursing, midwifery, and health technology, these beneficiaries are uniquely positioned to become first responders in critical situations, thereby enhancing the overall well-being of their communities.”
Mohammed Ibrahim, a representative of the Red Cross in Maiduguri, added,
“First aid training is not just a skill; it is a gift of empowerment we give ourselves and others. Being equipped with the knowledge to provide immediate care can mean the difference between life and loss.”
Editorial
The collaboration between UWGN and the Nigerian Red Cross to provide First Aid training to youths in the Northeast is a commendable initiative.
In a region that has faced its fair share of challenges, equipping youth with life-saving skills is about personal safety and community resilience.
However, while training is essential, continuous support and resources are crucial to utilise these skills effectively.
The government and other stakeholders should consider establishing more community health centres and providing regular refresher courses.
Such initiatives will empower the youth and strengthen the community’s ability to respond to emergencies.
Did You Know?
- First Aid training can significantly increase the chances of survival during medical emergencies.
- The Nigerian Red Cross has been active since 1960 and plays a vital role in the country’s disaster management and health care.
- United Way Greater Nigeria (UWGN) is a global network operating in over 40 countries and territories.
- The North East region of Nigeria has faced numerous challenges, including insurgency and displacement of communities.
- First Aid skills are not just about treating injuries; they also include psychological support, especially in trauma situations.