PDP Urges Ondo’s Acting Governor Aiyedatiwa to Revitalize State’s Progress

The Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s decision to hand over power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as acting governor was long overdue. The PDP attributes the state’s stagnation in the past six months to the ill health of Governor Akeredolu, who recently returned to Germany for further medical treatment.
The state House of Assembly officially recognized Aiyedatiwa as acting governor following a letter from Akeredolu. Kennedy Peretei, the Publicity Secretary of the Ondo PDP, spoke to The PUNCH, stating that Aiyedatiwa should take immediate action to advance the state’s development. Peretei commented, “Akeredolu’s medical vacation is long overdue… The Ondo State is already the butt of every joke. Let’s pray that things will move in the state instead of the stagnation witnessed in the last six months.”
Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, addressed rumours regarding the state government’s purported freezing of local government accounts. An unofficial report allegedly emerged online from the acting governor’s office, instructing council caretaker chairmen not to interfere with their local government’s finances.
However, Ademola-Olateju clarified that the acting governor issued no such order to freeze the council’s accounts, labelling the report as false. She assured that the state government remains committed to adequately functioning the new 33 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) and the existing 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) to enhance grassroots development.
Editorial:
The transition of power in Ondo State to Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, now acting as governor, marks a critical juncture for the state. The Peoples Democratic Party’s call for immediate action to address the state’s stagnation reflects the public’s expectations for proactive governance, especially in times of leadership change.
The health challenges of Governor Akeredolu and the subsequent handover of power underscore the importance of having robust mechanisms in place for smooth political transitions. Such transitions are crucial to ensure continuity in governance and the implementation of policies and projects that benefit the public.
The PDP’s urging of Aiyedatiwa to revitalize the state’s progress calls for a renewed focus on development initiatives and responsive governance. It is imperative for the acting governor to prioritize critical areas that have been affected by the alleged stagnation and to implement strategies that will drive growth and development.
The clarification by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation regarding the rumours of freezing local government accounts is a reminder of the need for accurate information dissemination. Misinformation can create unnecessary panic and hinder the smooth functioning of government operations.
The current political dynamics in Ondo State present an opportunity for the acting governor to demonstrate effective leadership. It is essential for Aiyedatiwa to address the concerns raised by the PDP and to work towards accelerating the state’s development, ensuring that governance remains uninterrupted and focused on the welfare of the people.
Did You Know?
- In southwestern Nigeria, Ondo State is known for its rich cultural heritage and as a major producer of cocoa, rubber, and palm oil.
- The role of a deputy governor in Nigeria is crucial, especially in instances where the governor cannot perform their duties due to health or other reasons.
- Political parties in Nigeria, such as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), play a significant role in shaping public discourse and governance.
- The smooth transition of power is a crucial aspect of democratic governance, ensuring stability and continuity in state affairs.
- Local government areas (LGAs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) are fundamental administration units in Nigeria, playing a crucial role in grassroots development and governance.