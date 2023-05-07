Revamped Ariaria Market Set to Open First Phase Ahead of Schedule

Abia State Government has announced its intention to complete the first phase of the Ariaria International Market revamps before the deadline of May 29.
Abia’s Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief Okiyi Kalu, shared this news during a facility tour with press members.
According to Kalu, three blocks of 1,440 shops will be completed within this time frame.
These upgraded shops will feature modern amenities such as elevators, electronic doors, and spaces for banks to operate.
The commissioner described the improved quality of the shops as representative of the government’s vision for the future of the Ariaria International Market.
Kalu emphasized that these improvements would provide enough space for all displaced traders and that 14 blocks would be completed.
He also noted that the project is a Public-Private Partnership supported by a government-backed bank guarantee worth N1.5 billion.
Regarding infrastructure, the market will benefit from a three-fold power supply consisting of Ariaria Independent Power, Aba Power Ltd, and a solar system backup.
Additionally, the Ariaria International Market will feature a new independent security architecture, making it one of the safest markets in the region.
Kalu informed us that allocation papers were being issued to original shop owners who had complied with the developer’s requirements.
Traders could return to their shops in the second week of May.
Editorial Note
The timely completion of the Ariaria International Market revamps is a testament to the Abia State Government’s commitment to providing modern, efficient, and secure trading spaces for the market’s traders.
The planned infrastructure improvements will benefit the traders and make the market more attractive for shoppers and investors.
However, it is crucial to acknowledge that the remodeling project has challenges, such as addressing flooding issues in the area.
It is incumbent upon the government to follow through with plans to manage these concerns and uphold the standards set by the current project.
As the project moves forward, it is essential for all stakeholders, including the government, developers, traders, and the public, to work together and ensure that the Ariaria International Market becomes a symbol of prosperity and growth for the region.
It is now up to the government to maintain the momentum of progress and continue supporting projects like this, which can potentially transform the lives of traders, shoppers, and the local economy.
