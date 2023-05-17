Without Youth Advancement, No Nation Can Progress, Says Minister

Mrs Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development head, firmly believes that a nation’s development is impossible if its young population is not advancing.
On Tuesday in Abuja, this notion was underlined at a youth empowerment event organized by the Citizens’ Health Education and Development Initiative (CHEDI), a non-governmental organization. Farouk was represented by Mrs Helen Ikem, the ministry’s Assistant Chief Social Welfare Officer.
The minister emphasized the critical role of youth empowerment, noting that a nation’s foundation is its youth. She applauded initiatives that foster responsibility and leadership skills among the youth, enabling them to understand better and address societal issues.
Farouk highlighted that numerous youth empowerment initiatives had been launched over time as it has been recognized that empowering the youth builds a resilient nation.
She added, “An empowered youth is always passionate and dedicated towards their work and society, and they always dare to do something big for the betterment of society.”
She acknowledged the critical roles of youth empowerment in President Muhammadu Buhari’s Federal Government through the National Social Investment Poverty Alleviation and Programme.
Farouk also lauded CHEDI’s efforts in complementing the government’s developmental initiatives for the youth. She urged the beneficiaries to assist their peers in skill-building and guide them towards financial independence.
Mrs Selina Enyioha, Executive Director of CHEDI, disclosed that the beneficiaries came from the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa State, and Niger.
She highlighted the country’s alarming youth unemployment rate, citing the National Bureau of Statistics 2022 report, which put youth unemployment at around 53.40 per cent.
Ms Zara-Binta Goni, Senior Social Development Specialist and World Bank Staff Representative assured continued support for youth and women, in line with the bank’s commitment to reducing poverty and promoting sustainable development.
Editorial: Youth Empowerment: An Unavoidable Pathway to National Development
The recent affirmation by Mrs Sadiya Farouk, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, underscores a truth that has been long recognized but insufficiently addressed.
Without the youth’s progress, no nation can attain sustainable development.
As highlighted by the minister, the current state of affairs is that youth empowerment initiatives are being launched, as it is understood that they are instrumental in strengthening the nation. First, however, it is essential to consider the effectiveness of these initiatives and the scope of their reach.
The National Bureau of Statistics reported that in 2022 youth unemployment in Nigeria was around 53.40 per cent. This is a staggering figure that raises questions about the efficacy of the government’s efforts towards youth empowerment.
The government has made strides in this direction, notably through the National Social Investment Poverty Alleviation and Programme. However, the high youth unemployment rate suggests that more needs to be done.
An empowered youth is not only a gainfully employed individual but a person equipped with leadership skills, a sense of responsibility, and the ability to solve societal problems.
A closer look at the issue reveals that while the government’s commitment to reducing youth unemployment is commendable, there is a need for increased collaboration between the government and private entities.
This is where organizations like the Citizens’ Health Education and Development Initiative (CHEDI) come in. Their contribution to youth empowerment cannot be underestimated.
The government should foster an environment that encourages such private initiatives. However, it should also ensure that these initiatives receive the necessary support to function effectively and reach more youths in the country.
Nigeria’s future prosperity hinges on the empowerment of its youth. Therefore, it is of utmost importance that the government, in collaboration with private organizations, doubles its efforts in implementing effective and far-reaching youth empowerment programs.
It is not enough to launch programs; these programs must yield tangible results.
Through such actions, we realize that an empowered youth leads to a strengthened nation. The time is now to turn this notion into a reality.
Did you know?
- According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the youth unemployment rate in Nigeria was approximately 53.40 per cent in 2022.
- The National Social Investment Poverty Alleviation and Programme have several initiatives to empower the youth, including N-Power and the Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme (GEEP).
- The Citizens’ Health Education and Development Initiative (CHEDI), a non-governmental organization, has extended its empowerment programs to include youths due to the high rates of youth unemployment in the country.
- The World Bank Group, one of the largest sources of funding and knowledge for developing countries, is committed to reducing poverty, increasing shared prosperity, and promoting sustainable development.
