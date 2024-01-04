19-Year-Old Nigerian Student Fatally Shot by Police in Canada

A 19-year-old Nigerian student, Afolabi Stephen Opaso, tragically lost his life after being shot by police in Canada. Opaso, an international student at the University of Manitoba, was involved in an incident on New Year’s Eve that led to his fatal shooting by Winnipeg police.
The shooting occurred on December 31 at around 2:20 p.m., following a call to the police about a man behaving erratically in an apartment suite on University Crescent. According to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) investigating the incident, two officers responded to the scene. They found three people inside, including Opaso, who was reportedly armed with two knives.
Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth reported that the officers engaged in a use-of-force encounter, resulting in one of them shooting Opaso. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries. The other two individuals in the suite were unharmed.
Jean-René-Dominique Kwilu, a Winnipeg lawyer assisting Opaso’s family, stated that witnesses described Opaso as having a mental health episode when the police were called. Kwilu emphasized that the call was intended to seek assistance for a mental health situation, not a dangerous confrontation. He expressed the family’s shock and trauma, noting the devastating reality that their son, sent to Canada for education, would now return home in a coffin.
Questions have been raised about the handling of the situation by the police, mainly why a mental health call resulted in a fatal shooting. Kwilu pointed out that the incident should have triggered the Alternative Response to Citizens in Crisis (ARCC) program. However, the Winnipeg police stated that the situation did not meet the criteria for ARCC involvement as the officers could not ensure safety.
The IIU continues its investigation into the shooting, and a civilian monitor is expected to be appointed by the Manitoba Police Commission due to the involvement of a death. This incident adds to the growing concerns over police responses to mental health crises and the need for practical, non-lethal interventions.
Editorial:
The tragic death of Afolabi Stephen Opaso, a young Nigerian student in Canada, raises critical questions about the intersection of mental health crises and law enforcement responses. This incident is not just a loss for Opaso’s family but a stark reminder of the challenges and risks faced by international students, particularly those from African nations, in foreign countries.
The circumstances surrounding Opaso’s death highlight a crucial issue: the need for law enforcement to have practical, non-lethal strategies when responding to mental health crises. The fact that a call for help resulted in a fatal shooting is profoundly concerning and underscores the necessity for specialized training and protocols for police officers in handling such sensitive situations.
This incident also brings to the fore the broader conversation about the safety and well-being of international students. It is a call to action for educational institutions and host countries to provide better support systems, ensuring that students, especially those far from home, have access to mental health resources and crisis intervention services.
As we mourn the loss of Afolabi Stephen Opaso, let us also commit to advocating for change. We must work towards a world where mental health crises are met with compassion and appropriate care, not with fatal consequences. It’s time for a reevaluation of police training and protocols, ensuring that the safety and well-being of all individuals, regardless of their background, are paramount.
Did You Know?
- The University of Manitoba, where Afolabi Stephen Opaso was studying, is one of Canada’s top research institutions.
- Winnipeg, the capital city of Manitoba, has seen a significant increase in homicides over the past five years, according to local criminology experts.
- The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba, whether occurring on or off duty.
- The Alternative Response to Citizens in Crisis (ARCC) program is designed to provide a non-police response to mental health and social crisis calls.
- International students often face unique challenges while studying abroad, including cultural adjustments, homesickness, and navigating foreign legal and healthcare systems.