2,246 Nigerians Safely Evacuated from Sudan Amid Conflict

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has announced the successful evacuation of 2,246 Nigerians from Sudan since May 3, 2023, in a commendable effort coordinated by the Federal Government.
The evacuation comes in response to the conflict in Sudan, which disrupted the academic programs of many Nigerian students and posed potential safety threats to other Nigerian citizens residing in the country.
The swift response by NiDCOM and other governmental agencies underscores the Nigerian government’s commitment to protecting its citizens both at home and abroad.
The evacuees, transported by various airlines, including Air Peace, Tarco Airline, and Max Air, were brought back home safely.
The successful operation was a collaborative effort involving multiple agencies and stakeholders, including the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).
The story also highlights the commendable effort by the Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo, which has offered to absorb some evacuated students and provide them with concessions in tuition fees.
This gesture provides hope for students whose academic programs were abruptly disrupted due to the conflict.
While it is a relief that these citizens are now safe, the situation focuses on the broader issue of instability in Sudan and its impact on foreigners residing there.
It underscores the need for collective international action toward peace-building and conflict resolution in Sudan and similar regions.
