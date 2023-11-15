Family Seeks N35m for Repatriation of Slain Nigerian Student’s Body

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the need for N35m to repatriate the body of Chibuikem Emmanuel, a Nigerian medical student murdered in the Philippines. Emmanuel’s tragic death occurred on October 23, 2023, allegedly at the hands of Chinese nationals, as reported by his friend Michael Ojuola on a social networking platform.
Ojuola described the brutal manner of Emmanuel’s death, stating he was tied up, beaten, and ultimately killed. Ambassador Enya Francis, Director Consular at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed the ministry’s active involvement in the case, in collaboration with the Nigerian Embassy in the Philippines.
During a Senate investigative hearing, Francis revealed the high costs associated with repatriating and burying Emmanuel’s body in Nigeria, estimated between N31m and N35m. He noted the daily accruing cost of keeping the corpse at a funeral home, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.
Emmanuel’s elder sister, Blessing Essien, highlighted the cultural importance of returning his body to Nigeria for burial, as he was the only son in the family. She appealed to the Federal Government and Senate committees for assistance in this matter.
Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman of NiDCOM, informed the Senate Joint Committees on Diaspora and Inter-Governmental Affairs and Foreign Affairs that Emmanuel’s employer in the Philippines, along with five others, had been charged with murder. The case, which involves allegations of human trafficking and illegal business operations, is progressing with the Philippine authorities.
The House of Representatives has also called for an urgent investigation into Emmanuel’s death, following a motion by lawmaker Mudashiru Lukman. Lukman detailed the circumstances leading to Emmanuel’s death, involving a dispute with his Chinese girlfriend and his subsequent abduction and murder.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, the tragic case of Chibuikem Emmanuel, a Nigerian student murdered in the Philippines, brings to light the complexities and challenges faced by Nigerians in the diaspora. This incident not only highlights the dangers they can encounter but also the difficulties in addressing such tragedies, especially when it comes to repatriating remains for burial.
The financial burden of repatriating Emmanuel’s body, estimated at N35m, is a significant challenge for his family and raises broader questions about the support systems in place for Nigerians abroad facing crises. It underscores the need for more robust mechanisms, both governmental and communal, to assist citizens in such dire situations.
This case sheds light on the importance of diplomatic relations and international legal cooperation. The involvement of the Nigerian Embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is crucial in ensuring justice for Emmanuel and his family. It also highlights the need for stronger protective measures for Nigerian citizens studying or working abroad.
Chibuikem Emmanuel’s case is a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by our citizens abroad. It calls for a collective effort from government bodies, diplomatic channels, and the community to provide support and ensure the safety and rights of Nigerians globally are upheld.
Did You Know?
- Nigerians in the Diaspora: Millions of Nigerians live and study abroad, contributing significantly to both their host countries and Nigeria.
- Challenges in Repatriation: The process of repatriating a body can be complex and costly, involving various legal and logistical challenges.
- Diaspora Support: Various organizations and government bodies exist to support Nigerians in the diaspora, but challenges in accessing these supports persist.
- Cultural Significance of Burial: In many Nigerian cultures, burial rites are of immense importance, often necessitating the return of remains to the homeland.
- International Student Safety: The safety of international students is a growing concern globally, highlighting the need for comprehensive support systems.