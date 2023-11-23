Jigawa Allocates $65,000 for Student Relocation from Sudan to India

The Jigawa State Government has earmarked $65,000 for the relocation of 10 students from the International University of Africa in Khartoum, Sudan, to Integral University in India. This decision, announced by Alhaji Sagir Musa, the state Commissioner for Information, Youths, Sports and Culture, comes in response to the ongoing conflict in Sudan.
This funding, approved at a recent State Executive Council meeting, is intended to cover the student’s tuition fees, accommodation, application fees, and foreign support services. The move underscores the state’s commitment to ensuring the safety and continued education of its sponsored students amidst the unstable situation in Sudan.
Additionally, the council approved N53,562,295.80 for 12 months of living allowances, visas, air tickets, and other logistics for the students’ travel arrangements. This comprehensive support package reflects the government’s dedication to the welfare of its citizens abroad.
The council also reviewed progress reports from various committees, including those focused on COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus, Drug Revolving Fund, and Higher Education. These reports led to a unanimous decision to establish a committee for drafting white papers on each report, further demonstrating the state’s proactive approach in various sectors.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we commend the Jigawa State Government’s swift action in relocating students from Sudan to India due to the conflict. This decision not only prioritizes the safety of these students but also ensures the continuity of their education, a fundamental right often disrupted in conflict zones.
The allocation of $65,000, along with additional funds for living expenses and logistics, is a significant investment in the future of these young individuals. It sends a strong message about the value placed on education and the well-being of citizens, even beyond national borders.
This initiative also highlights the broader responsibilities of governments in conflict situations, especially regarding the welfare of their citizens abroad. It sets a precedent for other states and nations to follow, emphasizing the need for proactive measures to ensure the safety and education of students in volatile regions.
As Jigawa State takes these commendable steps, other governments and international bodies must recognize and address the challenges faced by students in conflict zones worldwide. Ensuring their safety and education is not just a national responsibility but a global one, contributing to the development of a more educated and peaceful world.
Did You Know?
- Jigawa State, known for its commitment to education, is located in northwestern Nigeria and is part of the Hadejia-Jama’are River Basin.
- The International University of Africa in Khartoum, Sudan, where the students were initially enrolled, is a well-known institution attracting students from across Africa.
- Integral University in India, the students’ new destination, is recognized for its diverse academic programs and international student community.
- The ongoing conflict in Sudan has affected not only the local population but also foreign students, highlighting the far-reaching impact of such crises.
- Educational continuity during conflicts is a critical challenge globally, with many organizations and governments striving to provide solutions for displaced students.