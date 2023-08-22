Nigerian Students in Northern Cyprus Grapple with Financial Hardships

The Global Non-Governmental Organisation Executive Committee (GNEC) has highlighted the pressing issues affecting Nigerian students in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.
Mrs Olasubomi Iginla-Aina, the Director of GNEC, highlighted the challenges during a recent media interaction.
She pinpointed the Central Bank of Nigeria’s transfer policy as a significant hurdle, causing delays in student money transfers.
This delay has resulted in the deportation of some students and hindered others from continuing their education.
Iginla-Aina also addressed the misinformation spread by false agents, promising job opportunities in Northern Cyprus, which are scarce.
She mentioned that the Northern Cyprus authorities have warned of increased deportations due to detecting fake documents with their enhanced IT systems.
The GNEC Director urged the Nigerian government to bolster diplomatic relations with Northern Cyprus, considering the growing number of Nigerian students there.
Opeoluwa Ojekemi, President of the National Association of Nigerian Students in Northern Cyprus, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the detrimental impact of the CBN’s directive on students’ ability to pay fees and rent.
Editorial
The challenges faced by Nigerian students in Northern Cyprus underscore a broader issue: the hardships encountered by Nigerian students studying abroad.
While the allure of foreign education remains strong, the reality can be starkly different, marred by financial constraints, misinformation, and bureaucratic hurdles.
The situation in Northern Cyprus is a testament to the need for transparent and efficient financial systems that support students abroad.
The Central Bank of Nigeria’s transfer policy, while designed with economic considerations in mind, inadvertently affects the educational pursuits of many.
Furthermore, the role of false agents, peddling dreams of lucrative job opportunities only to leave students stranded in foreign lands, cannot be ignored.
The Nigerian government and educational institutions must provide accurate information and support to students venturing abroad.
Addressing the challenges faced by Nigerian students in Northern Cyprus and other foreign destinations requires a comprehensive approach.
This includes financial reforms, awareness campaigns against fraudulent agents, and strengthened diplomatic ties to ensure the well-being of our students abroad.
Did You Know?
- The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is home to several universities attracting international students, including many from Nigeria.
- Financial challenges are among the top concerns for international students worldwide, impacting their mental well-being and academic performance.
- Misinformation about job opportunities can lead students to make uninformed decisions, emphasizing the need for accurate and reliable sources of information.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria’s policies have far-reaching implications, affecting sectors beyond banking and finance.
- Diplomatic ties play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens abroad, highlighting the need for proactive measures and open communication channels.