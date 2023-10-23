Nigerian Uzoma Asagwara Appointed Health Minister in Manitoba, Canada

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, has extended his congratulations to Uzoma Asagwara, a Nigerian who was recently sworn in as the Health Minister for the province of Manitoba, Canada.
Additionally, Asagwara holds the position of Deputy Premier of the province. Through a series of posts on X (previously known as Twitter), the ex-governor of Anambra state praised Asagwara’s dedication and hard work that led to this achievement.
Obi’s tweet read:
“Uzoma Chioma Asagwara’s appointment as the Health Minister and Deputy Premier of Manitoba is a testament to the indomitable spirit of Nigerians. Notably, Asagwara is the first black individual to hold this position in Manitoba. Such accomplishments are a result of unwavering commitment, dedication, and hard work.”
He further highlighted Asagwara as an exemplary figure for Nigerian youths and expressed his faith in the potential of Nigerians.
Yohaig NG has learned that Uzoma Asagwara, born in 1984, had a career as a basketball player before transitioning into politics. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychiatric Nursing from the University of Winnipeg and Brandon University, Canada.
Asagwara’s roots trace back to Umuahia, Abia State, Nigeria. She made history as the first black queer individual to secure a seat in the Manitoba Legislative Assembly.
Editorial:
The appointment of Uzoma Asagwara in Manitoba is a shining example of the global impact Nigerians are making. At Yohaig NG, we believe that such accomplishments underscore the vast potential and talent within the Nigerian diaspora. Asagwara’s achievement is not just a personal milestone but serves as an inspiration for countless Nigerians, both at home and abroad.
It’s essential to recognise the significance of such appointments in breaking barriers and setting new standards. Asagwara’s journey from a basketball player to a political figure in Canada is a testament to the versatility and adaptability of Nigerians. Her success story should motivate our nation’s youth to pursue their dreams relentlessly, irrespective of the challenges they might face.
We hope that Asagwara’s appointment will pave the way for more Nigerians to take up leadership roles globally, showcasing the best of our nation’s talent and potential on the world stage.
Did You Know?
- Manitoba is one of Canada’s ten provinces, located at the heart of the country.
- The Nigerian diaspora in Canada has been growing steadily, with many Nigerians making significant contributions in various fields.
- Uzoma Asagwara’s appointment is a significant milestone, as she breaks barriers both as a black individual and a member of the LGBTQ+ community.
- The province of Manitoba is known for its diverse culture and has been welcoming to immigrants from various parts of the world.
- Peter Obi, who congratulated Asagwara, is a prominent political figure in Nigeria and has been an advocate for good governance and development.