Nigerians Stranded in UK After Falling for Skilled Worker Visa Scam

Many Nigerians find themselves jobless and destitute in the UK after paying large sums to agents for skilled worker visas. These agents promised stable employment in the UK, but the reality has been far from it.
Victims who spoke to Sky News revealed they left Nigeria with high hopes. However, upon arrival, they discovered the promised jobs did not exist.
One woman paid £10,000 to an agent in Nigeria for a carer job that turned out to be fictitious. Many of these stranded Nigerians are now relying on food banks and even sleeping on the streets.
Mary Adekugbe, founder of a Nigerian Community Centre in Rochdale, said the issue is increasing her workload. She noted that about 15 of nearly 40 people who come to the weekly food bank have skilled worker visas.
Editorial:
The Dark Side of the Skilled Worker Visa Dream
The plight of these stranded Nigerians in the UK is a cautionary tale that exposes the vulnerabilities of migration for employment.
While the promise of a better life is tempting, the reality can be a harsh wake-up call.
The agents who exploit these individuals are part of a more significant, systemic issue. They prey on the desperation of people seeking to improve their lives, leaving them stranded and destitute in a foreign land.
This situation calls for immediate intervention from both the Nigerian and British governments.
Stricter regulations on employment agencies and more transparent visa processes can go a long way in preventing such scams.
Did You Know?
- The UK’s skilled worker visa is designed for people who have been offered a skilled job in the UK.
- Employment scams targeting desperate job seekers are a global issue, not just confined to Nigeria.
- The term “Japa” in Nigerian slang refers to the act of running away, often used in the context of leaving the country for better opportunities.
- UK food banks have seen more users from diverse backgrounds, including skilled workers.
- Mary Adekugbe’s Nigerian Community Centre in Rochdale is one of many community centres in the UK offering support to immigrants.