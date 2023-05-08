Over 100 Nigerian Evacuees Return Home Safely from Sudan

NiDCOM has announced the safe return of 102 Nigerian evacuees from Sudan on a Tarco Airline flight.
The airliner touched down at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport around 9:15 a.m., according to Mr. Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of the Media, Public Relations, and Protocols Unit.
The flight had originated at Port Sudan International Airport and had a brief stopover in Juba before arriving in Abuja.
Editorial Note
A Welcomed Return: Prioritizing the Safety of Nigerian Citizens Abroad
The recent safe return of 102 Nigerian evacuees from Sudan highlights the need for the Nigerian government and its relevant agencies to continually prioritize the safety and welfare of its citizens in foreign lands.
These 102 individuals, who arrived aboard a Tarco Airline flight, were undoubtedly relieved to return to home.
As we commend the efforts of NiDCOM and other stakeholders involved in this evacuation, it’s crucial to acknowledge the importance of supporting Nigerian citizens in dire situations abroad.
This evacuation signifies a victory for Nigerian diplomacy.
However, it also serves as a reminder that many more citizens are still stranded in various parts of the world, often in dire circumstances.
While the government has taken commendable steps to ensure the safety and well-being of these returnees, it’s essential to maintain this momentum and strive to improve the conditions of Nigerians in the diaspora.
In the face of geopolitical tensions, economic instability, and global health crises, a comprehensive and proactive approach is more critical than ever.
To achieve this, the Nigerian government, through NiDCOM and other relevant bodies, must continue working closely with international partners, host countries, and humanitarian organizations to ensure the welfare of its citizens in distress.
Moreover, measures should be implemented to facilitate a smooth and efficient reintegration process for the returnees, providing them with the necessary support and resources to rebuild their lives.
It’s also important to establish better communication channels for Nigerians in the diaspora, enabling them to access assistance and support when required.
In a world increasingly defined by uncertainty, it’s the government’s responsibility to ensure that no Nigerian is left to suffer in silence or face the harsh realities of displacement without assistance.
As the 102 evacuees from Sudan begin to rebuild their lives, we urge the government and its partners not to rest on their laurels.
Instead, they should work tirelessly to ensure that all Nigerians in need are afforded the same opportunity to return to the safety and comfort of their homeland.
