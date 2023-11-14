Philippines Murder Charge for Nigerian Student’s Employer

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, recently disclosed to the Senate Joint Committees on Diaspora and Inter-Governmental Affairs and Foreign Affairs that the employer of a Nigerian student, Ikem, who was tragically beaten to death in the Philippines, has been charged with murder. This revelation was made during an investigative hearing led by Senator Victor Umeh in Abuja.
In a statement released by NiDCOM’s spokesperson, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, it was mentioned that the employer, currently a fugitive, is wanted by the Philippine authorities. The Nigerian Embassy in the Philippines has been actively involved, reporting the incident to both the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Inspector General of the Philippine National Police.
The police have completed gathering evidence and have presented the case to the Mandaue City Prosecuting Department. The department has evaluated the case and decided to file murder charges. Alongside the employer, five other suspects are being charged with murder, human trafficking, and operating an illegal business.
Dabiri-Erewa provided the committee with photographs of the suspects, which have been circulated across all Philippine exit points to prevent their escape. The trial is set to commence once the primary suspect is apprehended.
The discussion also touched upon the plight of Nigerians in Ethiopian prisons, with 160 nationals currently serving sentences, predominantly for drug-related offences. Despite an amnesty aimed at reducing prison overcrowding, many have reoffended.
Ambassador Enya Francis from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted the ongoing communication with the Embassy to address these issues. He also noted the financial challenges in repatriating Ikem’s body to Nigeria, with costs estimated between N31 million to N35 million, compared to N10 million to N15 million for cremation in the Philippines. The daily cost of keeping the body at a funeral home is N30,000, adding urgency to the situation.
Ikem’s elder sister, Blessing Essien, speaking on behalf of the family, emphasized the cultural significance of returning his body to Nigeria for burial, as he was the only son in the family. She appealed to the Federal Government and the Senate Committees for assistance in this matter.
Editorial
The death of a Nigerian student in the Philippines is a stark reminder of the perils that can befall young people pursuing education abroad, especially when they are employed during their studies. The decision to charge the employer with murder signifies a serious turn of events and a clarion call for institutions and governments to prioritize the safety of their international students.
Beyond ensuring justice in this specific case, the broader issue of student safety in foreign lands must be addressed. Universities and other educational institutions are duty-bound to provide a secure environment for their students, regardless of nationality. They should also provide clear, accessible resources and support for those working while studying, which many international students do out of necessity.
Awareness and education are crucial factors. Students should be educated about their rights and the legal frameworks in place to protect them in their host countries. Likewise, host countries need to enforce these protections rigorously, ensuring that any employer willing to exploit or harm a student is held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.
Nigerian embassies and consulates abroad play a key role as well. They must be proactive, not merely reactive, to the needs of their citizens abroad. A robust system for monitoring and addressing the welfare of Nigerian students overseas should be a priority. This tragic incident should catalyse the formation of such protective measures.
For the families affected, swift justice is the only consolation that can be offered. We hope that the legal proceedings will be thorough and transparent, serving not only as a deterrent to future potential wrongdoers but also contributing to a global environment where students can pursue their studies without fear for their personal safety.
Did You Know?
- The Philippines has become an increasingly popular destination for Nigerian students, especially those seeking affordable medical education.
- Nigerian students abroad contribute significantly to the global exchange of knowledge, culture, and economic transactions through tuition and living expenses.
- International student mobility is growing, with over 5 million students studying outside their home countries as of 2021.
- Many countries have special work-study visa provisions to allow international students to work part-time during their studies.
- The death of a student abroad can have diplomatic repercussions, leading to increased scrutiny on student welfare and international cooperation in educational programs.