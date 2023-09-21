Tinubu Encourages Diasporan Nigerians to Look Beyond Past Setbacks

President Bola Tinubu recently addressed Nigerians in the United States. He highlighted the value of their return to Nigeria.
During a townhall meeting in New York, he urged them to move past previous leadership disappointments. This event was part of the 78th UN General Assembly session.
Tinubu shared his personal experiences, revealing he was once a diaspora. He believes a change in perspective is essential.
He sees Nigeria as a hub of business opportunities and expressed pride in the achievements of Nigerians in the U.S. Their commendable conduct in various sectors hasn’t gone unnoticed.
He also spoke about unity among Nigerians. He feels ethnic labels that divide should be discarded. Instead, he envisions Nigeria as one cohesive family.
Editorial
President Bola Tinubu’s message to the diaspora is both timely and poignant. The past might have had its challenges, but the future is promising.
The diaspora, equipped with global experiences, can significantly influence this future. However, the real challenge lies in creating a welcoming environment in Nigeria.
It’s about ensuring the nation is prepared to support their dreams and aspirations.
Did You Know?
- Remittances from the Nigerian diaspora play a crucial role in boosting the country’s economy.
- NiDCOM was established to tap into the potential of overseas Nigerians for national growth.
- Townhall meetings are platforms for dialogue, bridging the gap between leaders and the community.
- The 78th UN General Assembly in New York attracts global leaders, fostering international collaboration.
- “Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress” is Nigeria’s national motto, emphasizing the importance of unity.