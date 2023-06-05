Tinubu Urged to Prioritize Welfare of Nigerians in Diaspora by NDYA

The Nigerian Diaspora Youth Ambassador (NDYA) has appealed to newly inaugurated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prioritize the well-being of Nigerians living abroad during his tenure.
This call was made as part of a congratulatory message to Tinubu on his inauguration as Nigeria’s 16th President.
The NDYA President, Comr, endorsed the message. David Victor Alozie, in Abuja.
The NDYA expressed hope that Tinubu’s government would extricate Nigeria from its current challenges and encouraged Nigerians to support him.
The statement conveyed,
“The leadership and members of the Nigerian Diaspora Youth Ambassador, NDYA, extend their heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Asiwaju Tinubu, GCFR, on his victory and inauguration as the President, Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“Your inauguration speaks volumes about your commitment to Nigeria’s progress and the remarkable work you achieved as a former Governor of Lagos State. We request your administration to also focus on the affairs of Nigerians living abroad.
“Your attributes as a proficient administrator and your extensive experience in both private and public sectors were pivotal to your achievement. We believe that you will execute the responsibilities of your new role effectively, faithfully, and with adeptness.
“This is an important moment for us and all Nigerians. On behalf of the Nigerian Diaspora Youth Ambassador, I express our warmest congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and we wish you success in the next 4-8 years of your administration.”
Editorial
Inclusion of the Diaspora: A Key to Nigeria’s Progress
The recent appeal by the Nigerian Diaspora Youth Ambassador (NDYA) to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prioritize the welfare of Nigerians abroad emphasizes the critical role of the diaspora in the nation’s development. This plea represents a crucial step towards recognizing the significance of diaspora Nigerians’ contributions to our economy and society.
The term “diaspora” refers to Nigerians living outside the country for an extended period, whether for work, study, or other reasons. They contribute to our economy mainly through remittances – money sent back home to families. According to the World Bank, Nigeria was the largest receiver of diaspora remittances in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2020, with an estimated $21 billion received.
Beyond remittances, the Nigerian diaspora also contributes through knowledge and skills transfer, investment, and serving as cultural ambassadors. Therefore, addressing their welfare is not just a gesture of goodwill but a strategic move towards leveraging their potential for national development.
With President Tinubu’s inauguration, we hope this call by the NDYA does not fall on deaf ears. On the contrary, it presents an opportunity for the new administration to create a more inclusive governance system that incorporates the needs of Nigerians at home and abroad.
An open line of communication, better diplomatic protection, easing investment processes, and more engagement could be some ways to achieve this. In doing so, we can harness the full potential of our diaspora, fostering a sense of belonging and increasing their contribution to our nation’s development.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Diaspora consists of more than 15 million people residing outside Nigeria.
- According to the World Bank, remittances to Nigeria make up 4% of the country’s GDP.
- Nigeria has established the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) to ensure sustainable interaction between Nigerians living abroad and their home country.
