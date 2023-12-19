Akwa Ibom Lawyer Detained for Alleged Domestic Violence

Akwa Ibom police have detained 55-year-old lawyer Ekeere Ebong following allegations of domestic violence. The arrest, announced on Monday in Uyo, was in response to a widely circulated video showing Ebong allegedly assaulting his wife at their residence in Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo.
Macdon Odiko, the Public Relations Officer of the Command, stated that the victim suffered “various grievous injuries” due to the attack. He emphasized that Ebong has been a habitual perpetrator of violence against his wife over the years. The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olatoye Durosinmi, ordered Ebong’s arrest, acting on advice from the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Uju Kennedy, to prevent further violence and uphold law and order.
The Commissioner warned against violent crimes in the state and encouraged families to resolve disputes amicably. Odiko confirmed that Ebong would face legal proceedings once the investigation concludes. This arrest follows a directive from the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Ohanenye, who condemned the brutalization of women and promised that such acts would not be tolerated under the ‘Renewed Hope’ government.
In the viral video, Ebong was seen standing over his injured wife, who was in her underwear, while bystanders intervened to stop further assault. A witness claimed that Ebong had been abusing his wife for more than four years.
Editorial
The recent arrest of lawyer Ekeere Ebong in Akwa Ibom for alleged domestic violence is a stark reminder of the pervasive issue of domestic abuse in our society. This incident, captured in a distressing video and shared widely, has brought to light the often-hidden reality of violence within homes.
Domestic violence is a violation of human rights and a serious social issue that affects individuals and families, irrespective of social status or profession. The fact that the accused is a legal professional, someone expected to uphold the law, makes this case particularly alarming. It underscores the need for continuous awareness and education about domestic violence, even among the educated and seemingly respectable members of society.
The response of the police and the Minister of Women Affairs to this incident is commendable. It sends a strong message that domestic violence will not be tolerated and that perpetrators, regardless of their social standing, will be held accountable. This proactive stance is crucial in a society where such incidents are often overlooked or excused.
However, arresting and prosecuting offenders is only part of the solution. There is a need for systemic changes, including better support systems for victims, more effective enforcement of protective laws, and educational programs to prevent such violence. As seen in this case, the community’s role in intervening and supporting victims is also vital.
As we reflect on this incident, let’s remember that the fight against domestic violence is a collective responsibility. It requires not just legal action but also societal change, where respect, empathy, and non-violence are foundational values.
Did You Know?
- Domestic violence is one of the most underreported crimes worldwide, often due to fear of retaliation or stigma.
- In Nigeria, the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act 2015 provides a legal framework to address various forms of violence, including domestic violence.
- Psychological abuse, often overlooked, is a common form of domestic violence and can have long-lasting effects on victims.
- Globally, women are more likely to be victims of domestic violence, but men can also be victims, and their experiences are frequently underreported.
- Community intervention can play a crucial role in preventing domestic violence and supporting victims, as community members are often the first to witness signs of abuse.