Peter Obi Advocates for Women’s Empowerment to Curb Violence

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the February 25 election, has put forward solutions to combat violence against women. His suggestions were shared in a series of tweets on his X handle (formerly known as Twitter), coinciding with the Global International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.
Obi condemned all forms of violence against women, citing alarming statistics from the National Demographic and Health Survey. The survey revealed that one in three Nigerian women have experienced physical violence by the age of 15. Additionally, a 2019 survey by the National Bureau of Statistics found that 68% of Nigerian women have faced emotional, economic, or sexual abuse.
Obi emphasized that the key to eliminating violence against women lies in granting them unhindered access to quality education and healthcare. He believes empowering women to take their rightful place in society is essential. He stated, “Violence against women can be eliminated by empowering Nigerian women to take their rightful place in society and contribute to our collective development as a nation.”
He also noted the significant political influence of women in Nigerian politics, despite often being considered the weaker sex. Obi highlighted that women are critical players in politics, contributing significantly to voting numbers. However, they are frequently hampered by violence, which can only be eradicated by adhering to the law.
Obi asserted that for Nigeria to achieve the dreams of its founding fathers, violence against women must be completely abolished. He submitted, “To build the New Nigeria of our dreams, completely abhorrent of violence against women, we must understand that development is not gender-based, and we all, men and women, must unite, in love, to move our nation forward.”
Editorial
Peter Obi’s call for the empowerment of women as a means to eliminate violence against them is a crucial message that resonates deeply with Yohaig NG. The alarming statistics he cites are a stark reminder of the pervasive issue of gender-based violence in Nigeria. It’s a societal ill that demands immediate and effective action.
Empowering women through education and healthcare is not just a moral imperative but a strategic necessity for national development. When women are educated and healthy, they can fully participate in the economic, political, and social life of the country, contributing to its growth and stability.
However, empowerment alone is not enough. There needs to be a cultural shift in how we view and treat women. Societal norms and attitudes that perpetuate violence against women must be challenged and changed. This requires a concerted effort from all sectors of society, including government, civil society, and individuals.
The legal and judicial systems must be strengthened to ensure that perpetrators of violence against women are brought to justice. Laws protecting women’s rights need to be enforced rigorously, and victims should have access to support and justice.
Peter Obi’s advocacy highlights a critical path forward for Nigeria. As a nation, we must commit to empowering women and changing the societal norms that enable violence against them. Only then can we hope to build a Nigeria that is safe, equitable, and prosperous for all its citizens.
Did You Know?
- Global Statistics: Worldwide, 1 in 3 women have experienced physical or sexual violence, mostly by an intimate partner.
- Economic Cost: Violence against women and girls costs countries billions of dollars annually in healthcare, legal expenses, and lost productivity.
- Education’s Impact: Educated women are less likely to experience violence and more likely to empower their communities.
- Legal Frameworks: Over 150 countries have laws addressing domestic violence, but enforcement remains a challenge.
- Cultural Change: Grassroots movements and public awareness campaigns are crucial in changing societal attitudes towards violence against women.