Rising Trend of Men as Victims in Domestic Violence Cases

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has highlighted an emerging trend in Nigeria: an increase in men falling victim to sexual and gender-based violence. This revelation was made by NAPTIP’s Director General, Fatima Waziri-Aza, during a workshop in Abuja supported by the FORD Foundation.
Waziri-Aza pointed out that the nature of these cases often involves physical violence, separation of children from their fathers, and men being forced out of their shared homes. In a significant shift from past trends, 2023 has seen about 15 complaints registered by men, indicating a change in societal attitudes and a decrease in the culture of silence among male victims.
The Director General emphasized that while women are more commonly affected by sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), the increasing number of male victims coming forward is noteworthy. She reassured male victims that the law is there to protect them, marking a progressive step in addressing SGBV issues.
The workshop served as a platform for stakeholders to enhance collaboration and understand their respective roles in tackling SGBV. Waziri-Aza noted that in the Federal Capital Territory alone, NAPTIP received approximately 2,400 cases of SGBV last year, with this year’s figures closely matching those numbers.
She concluded by stating that the culture of silence around SGBV is progressively decreasing, as evidenced by the increase in reportage received by the agency. This trend signifies a positive shift towards addressing and preventing SGBV in all its forms.
Editorial
In our collective journey towards a more equitable society, the recent findings by NAPTIP about the rise in men as victims of domestic violence mark a pivotal moment. It’s a stark reminder that gender-based violence is not gender-exclusive and that societal norms and stereotypes often mask the plight of male victims.
The courage these men show in coming forward is not just a personal triumph but a societal one. It challenges long-held perceptions about masculinity and strength, showing that vulnerability does not discriminate based on gender. This shift in societal attitude is a crucial step towards dismantling the culture of silence that often surrounds victims of domestic violence, regardless of their gender.
As we reflect on these developments, it’s imperative to recognize that the fight against domestic violence requires an inclusive approach. The laws and support systems must cater to all victims, offering protection and assistance without bias. This inclusivity is not just about fairness; it’s about effectiveness. By acknowledging and supporting male victims, we send a powerful message: domestic violence in any form is unacceptable and will be confronted with the full force of our collective efforts.
The role of workshops and collaborative efforts in this battle cannot be overstated. They provide a vital forum for sharing knowledge, strategies, and experiences, fostering a united front against domestic violence. The increase in reportage is a positive sign, indicating a gradual breakdown of the barriers of silence and stigma.
We must continue to advocate for and support all victims of domestic violence. Our commitment to this cause echoes our opening thesis: domestic violence is a societal issue that requires a unified, inclusive response. Let’s continue to work together to create a world where every individual, regardless of gender, is safe from the scourge of domestic violence.
Did You Know?
- Globally, about 1 in 3 women and 1 in 6 men experience some form of sexual violence during their lifetime.
- In many cultures, traditional gender roles and expectations contribute to the underreporting of domestic violence against men.
- Psychological abuse, often overlooked, is a common form of domestic violence that affects both men and women.
- The economic impact of domestic violence is significant, with costs including medical services, lost productivity, and legal expenses.
- The use of technology in domestic violence, known as ‘tech abuse’, is a growing concern, affecting victims’ privacy and safety.