Yomi Fabiyi Urges Women to Leave Abusive Partners

Yomi Fabiyi, a renowned Nollywood actor and human rights advocate, has strongly condemned domestic and gender-based violence, describing it as a complete turn-off. He has advised women to separate from men who physically assault their partners immediately. This statement comes in the wake of a viral video showing Akwa Ibom-based lawyer Ekere Ebong physically abusing his wife, an act that led to his arrest on the orders of the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durosinmi.
Fabiyi, in a statement to PUNCH Online, emphasized that immediate separation should be the first course of action for any victim of physical assault, especially when the perpetrator is male. He expressed his aversion to men who beat their partners, stating that he has never encouraged a woman to forgive a partner who assaults her. Fabiyi outlined several reasons for his stance, including the belief that one should not harm a loved one, the potentially fatal outcomes of domestic violence, the negative impact on children, and the moral implications of such actions.
The actor, who also leads the Break The Silence Foundation, an NGO advocating for human rights protection, advised involving the police in situations where a partner shows signs of violence or provocation. He stressed the importance of self-control and acting within the law to avoid criminal consequences. Fabiyi warned against the illusion that violence can produce love, noting that relationships reconciled after violent incidents are often influenced by factors other than genuine affection.
He also criticized some parents for spending excessive time on social media instead of instilling proper discipline in their children, leading to a lack of proper home training. Fabiyi concluded by emphasizing the importance of saying no to domestic violence and the need for responsible parenting.
Editorial:
The recent advice from Yomi Fabiyi, a prominent figure in Nollywood and a human rights advocate, to women in abusive relationships to seek immediate separation is a call to action that resonates deeply in our society. Domestic violence, a pervasive issue, not only violates the fundamental rights of individuals but also undermines the fabric of our communities. Fabiyi’s stance against such violence is commendable and reflects a growing awareness and intolerance for abuse in relationships.
His emphasis on immediate separation as a necessary response to physical assault highlights the urgency of protecting victims from further harm. It is a reminder that the safety and well-being of individuals should always be paramount. The impact of domestic violence extends beyond the immediate victims, affecting children and the broader community. As Fabiyi points out, children exposed to such violence are likely to carry the scars and potentially perpetuate the cycle of abuse.
The role of law enforcement in addressing domestic violence is crucial. Fabiyi’s advice to involve the police in situations of potential violence underscores the need for a robust legal framework and responsive law enforcement agencies to protect victims and hold perpetrators accountable.
Fabiyi’s critique of parental engagement in the digital age raises essential questions about the influence of social media and online content on young minds. The responsibility of parents to provide proper guidance and instil values that reject violence cannot be overstated.
As a society, we must collectively work towards eradicating domestic violence. This involves legal and policy measures and cultural and educational efforts to change attitudes and behaviours. It requires the involvement of various stakeholders, including the media, civil society, religious and community leaders, and individuals, to create an environment where domestic violence is unequivocally condemned, and victims are supported.
Yomi Fabiyi’s message is a powerful reminder of the need for immediate and decisive action against domestic violence. It calls for solidarity and commitment to creating a safer, more respectful, and dignified society.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has several laws aimed at combating domestic violence, including the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act of 2015.
- Nollywood, where Yomi Fabiyi is a prominent actor, is the Nigerian film industry and one of the largest film producers in the world.
- The Break The Silence Foundation, led by Fabiyi, is part of a growing number of NGOs in Nigeria focusing on human rights and social issues.
- Akwa Ibom State, where the incident involving lawyer Ekere Ebong occurred, is located in the coastal southern part of Nigeria and is known for its rich cultural heritage.
- The use of social media for advocacy against domestic violence has been increasing in Nigeria, with various campaigns and movements gaining traction online.