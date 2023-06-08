10 Poorest Nigerian States Owe N1tn, Still Afford Ex-Governor Pensions

Nigeria’s poorest states have accrued debts totalling about N1.18tn while still affording generous pensions for their former governors, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Debt Management Office.
The NBS, in its National Multidimensional Poverty Index report, revealed that 133 million Nigerians are multi-dimensionally poor. In particular, 63% of Nigerians are deemed poor due to inadequate access to health, education, living standards, employment, and security.
The report ranks Sokoto, Bayelsa, Gombe, Jigawa, and Plateau as the five poorest states 2022. Following these are Yobe, Kebbi, Taraba, Ebonyi, and Zamfara. Together, these ten states are home to approximately 44 million poor people, accounting for 33% of Nigeria’s poor population.
The report also showed the geographical distribution of poverty in Nigeria, with 65% of poor Nigerians (86 million people) living in the North and the remaining 35% (nearly 47 million people) residing in the South.
These poorest states are also grappling with significant local and foreign debts. Data from December 2022 showed domestic debt totalling N998bn and foreign debt amounting to approximately N178.28bn ($386.16m at the Central Bank of Nigeria’s exchange rate of N461.68 to a dollar).
Despite these daunting economic challenges, several states continue to provide extensive pension benefits to their past governors. For example, Jigawa State’s law stipulates that former governors receive a monthly pension equivalent to the salary of the incumbent governor, among other perks. Sokoto State’s pension law grants each former governor N200m every four years.
These revelations come amid reports that some states owe their workers salaries and pensions. For instance, in Plateau State, the new Governor, Caleb Muftwang, must address the salary arrears owed by his predecessor.
Economists and politicians alike have called for urgent interventions to address the rising poverty. Prince Clem Agba, former Minister of State for Finance, Budget and National Planning, expressed concern that poverty persists despite the Social Investment Programme designed to tackle it, impacting over five million people.
Editorial
Fiscal Responsibility: The Key to Alleviating Poverty in Nigeria
The recent revelation that Nigeria’s poorest states owe a staggering N1.18tn in debt while providing lavish pensions for their former governors is a startling paradox. This situation raises important questions about fiscal responsibility and the allocation of resources.
There is a pressing need for fiscal prudence, especially in states grappling with the highest poverty levels. Is it justified for states to maintain such generous pension schemes for ex-governors while millions of citizens remain mired in poverty and vital social sectors are underfunded?
Tackling poverty requires a multi-faceted approach, including investment in social services, job creation, and income support for the most vulnerable. But none of these measures will succeed without prudent fiscal management.
It’s time for Nigeria’s states to prioritize their spending and direct resources where they are most needed – in health, education, and other services that directly impact the lives of ordinary citizens.
Our leaders must demonstrate that they are genuinely committed to serving the people rather than maintaining their comfort.
Did you know?
- Nigeria has over 206 million people, making it the most populous country in Africa.
- According to the World Bank, Nigeria’s poverty rate was 40.1% in 2019, meaning over 82 million people lived in poverty.
- Despite being one of the world’s largest oil producers, Nigeria struggles with economic diversification and infrastructural development.
- In terms of GDP, Nigeria has the largest economy in Africa.
