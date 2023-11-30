2024 Budget Focuses on Defence, Education, Infrastructure

In a significant move, the administration of President Bola Tinubu has earmarked a substantial N6.75 trillion of the projected N27.5 trillion 2024 budget for defence, education, and infrastructure. This allocation represents a strategic focus on these critical sectors, as revealed by Yohaig NG.
The budget, themed ‘Budget of Renewed Hope’, was presented by Tinubu at the National Assembly, highlighting its aim to complete pivotal infrastructure projects, enhance the economy, and reduce living and business costs. The President emphasised the budget’s focus on job-rich economic growth, macro-economic stability, improved investment environment, human capital development, poverty reduction, and increased social security access.
Defence and internal security are prioritised, with plans to overhaul the internal security architecture to bolster law enforcement and protect lives, property, and investments nationwide. Human capital development, especially for children, is also a key focus.
The budget anticipates a minimum of 3.76% economic growth, despite current inflationary pressures expected to moderate to 21.4% in 2024. The budget is based on a conservative oil price benchmark of $77.96 per barrel and a daily oil production estimate of 1.78 million barrels. The Naira to US Dollar exchange rate is set at N750/$ for 2024.
Education sector funding has seen a 101.85% increase to N2.18 trillion, with significant allocations to various educational departments and initiatives, including a N50 billion student loan scheme. The defence and security sector received a 46.39% increase to N3.25 trillion, while the health sector allocation rose 23.15% to N1.33 trillion.
Infrastructure provision in power, transport, water resources, aviation, works, and housing sectors will see an expenditure of N1.32 trillion. The President has directed increased private sector involvement in infrastructure development, with ministries tasked to attract domestic and foreign investors.
Social investments and poverty reduction programs are allocated N534 billion. The government expects N10.26 trillion in non-debt recurrent expenditure, N8.25 trillion in debt servicing, N243 billion in sinking funds, and N8.70 trillion in capital expenditures.
The 2024 budget, prepared amid challenging global and domestic economic conditions, aims to stabilise the Nigerian economy for inclusive growth, with reduced reliance on borrowing and increased focus on revenue and expenditure management.
Editorial
As we delve into the intricacies of the 2024 budget, it’s evident that the Tinubu-led administration is charting a course towards a more resilient and inclusive Nigerian economy. A staggering N6.75 trillion allocation to defence, education, and infrastructure underlines a commitment to addressing some of our nation’s most pressing challenges.
The focus on defence and security is a timely response to the growing need for a robust internal security framework. By prioritising this sector, the government ensures its citizens’ safety and creates an environment conducive to economic growth and investment. This move is a testament to the administration’s understanding that national security is the bedrock of prosperity.
The substantial increase in funding for the education sector is a beacon of hope for the future generation. Education is the cornerstone of any progressive society, and this budget reflects a deep-seated commitment to nurturing the potential of Nigerian youth. Introducing a N50 billion student loan scheme is a groundbreaking initiative that promises to make higher education accessible to all, regardless of socio-economic background.
The emphasis on infrastructure development is a strategic step towards modernising Nigeria’s economy. By involving the private sector in infrastructure projects, the government is leveraging public-private partnerships to bridge the gap in funding and expertise. This approach not only eases the financial burden on the state but also fosters innovation and efficiency, paving the way for a more dynamic and competitive economy.
However, addressing the elephant in the room is crucial – the budget’s heavy reliance on oil revenues in a world increasingly moving towards renewable energy. While the conservative oil price benchmark and production estimates are pragmatic, there’s an urgent need to diversify the economy further. The government’s efforts to increase tax revenues and reduce dependency on loans are commendable, but more needs to be done to ensure long-term fiscal sustainability.
The 2024 budget, focusing on defence, education, and infrastructure and a strategic approach to economic management, is a step in the right direction. It reflects a government that is not only responsive to the immediate needs of its people but also forward-thinking in its approach to national development.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s education sector has one of the most significant numbers of out-of-school children globally, estimated at over 10 million.
- The Nigerian defence budget has consistently increased over the past decade, reflecting the country’s growing focus on security and counter-insurgency efforts.
- Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) have been instrumental in infrastructure development in many countries, contributing significantly to GDP growth.
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer, yet it imports a significant portion of its refined petroleum products due to underutilised domestic refining capacity.
- The concept of student loans is relatively new in Nigeria, with the government’s recent initiatives aiming to broaden access to higher education for underprivileged students.